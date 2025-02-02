Russell Wilson's media availability at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games included questions about his future and specifically about a possible reunion with Pete Carroll.

Wilson, who recently concluded his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed his most fruitful seasons in the NFL under Carroll, who was recently named the Raiders' new head coach. Carroll and the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback spent a decade together in Seattle and helped deliver the franchise's lone Super Bowl win in 2013.

"Pete's going to be a great coach, obviously," Wilson told The Associated Press. "He's great at what he does. But I'm focused on the Steelers."

Wilson has been consistent in his desire to return to the Steelers in 2025. The feeling is mutual, as Steelers president Art Rooney II has expressed interest in re-signing both Wilson and fellow quarterback Justin Fields. Rooney said that re-signing both is unlikely, however, assuming that both players view themselves as starting quarterbacks. The Steelers will likely sign either Wilson or Fields and will look to do so before free agency begins early next month.

If he isn't re-signed by Pittsburgh, the Raiders would certainly make sense for the 36-year-old Wilson. The Raiders need stability at quarterback, and Wilson has tons of experience playing under the 73-year-old Carroll. If anything, Wilson could be a good bridge quarterback for Las Vegas.

While that may end up being an option for Wilson, he is hoping to run it back with the Steelers, who started 10-3 last season before losing their last five games, including a 28-14 loss to the Ravens in the AFC wild-card round. His repertoire this past season may not have included a lot of intermediate passes, but Wilson did continue to have success throwing his patented moon balls, including his game-winning touchdown pass to Mike Williams against the Commanders in Week 10.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we'll see what happens with the rest," Wilson said. "I love it in Pittsburgh."