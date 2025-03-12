Russell Wilson taking matters into his own hands. Instead of waiting to see if the Steelers will bring him back, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has scheduled visits with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, according to ESPN.

Wilson will fly to Cleveland on Wednesday night and will meet with the team's brass on Thursday, per the report. He will then fly to New York and meet with the Giants on Friday.

Wilson, 36, officially became a free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which is when reports began coming out about his upcoming visits. Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Steelers, going 6-6 as the team's starting quarterback (including the postseason).

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2482 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

It was expected that the Steelers would re-sign either Wilson or Justin Fields before the start of free agency. But after Pittsburgh was unable to re-sign Fields, it reportedly set its attention towards trying to sign Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold. Its focus quickly went solely to Rodgers after Darnold agreed to terms with the Seahawks.

If the Steelers don't land Rodgers, they reportedly haven't ruled out re-signing Wilson, who had his moments during his first season in Pittsburgh that included a 6-1 start and a Pro Bowl berth. It's clear, though, that Wilson has decided to explore his other options as the Steelers continue to assess theirs.

Like the Steelers, the Giants are also reportedly in the running to land Rodgers, who has not given an timetable on what he plans to do in 2025 (retirement is also reportedly still on the table).

If Wilson goes to the Browns, there's a realistic scenario where he would compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting job with Deshaun Watson expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season due to his Achilles injury. Pickett, who requested a trade out of Pittsburgh shortly after the Steelers acquired Wilson, was recently traded to Cleveland from the Eagles.