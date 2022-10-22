The Denver Broncos are planning to start Brett Rypien at quarterback Sunday against the Jets, the team announced on Saturday.

Franchise quarterback Russell Wilson has tried to rehab his ailing hamstring in a push to play. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has said Wilson is a game-time decision, but the Broncos have decided to have him rest this week and are rolling with Rypien.

Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the second half of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. Wilson had already been suffering from a lat strain for which he had previously received an injection, but he was healthy enough to play and perform well in the first half against the Chargers.

Wilson was limited practice at practice all week. He split first-team reps with Rypien.

"We're [having] a very open dialogue and making sure we put someone out there that's healthy and can go out there and play at a high level," Hackett said Thursday. "…In the end, the doctors, myself, [GM] George [Paton], we have to make sure we make the right decision for the team."

Rypien takes over a 2-4 Broncos team that's the league's worst red-zone offense. Undrafted out of Boise State in 2019, Rypien has bounced between Denver's practice squad and active roster for his entire career.

During the 2020 season, he got the Week 4 start against the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." Rypien led the Broncos to the 37-28 win against New York. He hasn't taken a meaningful snap in a regular-season game since then.

Denver has the last-ranked scoring offense in the NFL at 15.2 points per game. The Broncos have scored just three touchdowns on 15 trips to the red zone. Of their 48 total plays from inside the 20 this year, 26 have gone for zero or negative yards or resulted in a turnover.

The defense meanwhile has been top four in points and yards allowed. Only once this season has an opponent scored more than 20 points in a game against Denver.