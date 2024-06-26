There was a mini-Seahawks reunion going on at UCLA. Former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was spotted training Wednesday morning at the college's facility and going through a throwing session with current Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. John Shackleton, a sports performance coach, captured a video of the two former teammates throwing together during a 6 a.m. workout and it doesn't look like their chemistry has missed a beat.

Wilson spent the first decade of his career with the Seahawks, bringing the club to two Super Bowl appearances and one title during his tenure. In the final three years in Seattle, Wilson also helped bring Metcalf along and develop into one of the better receiving threats in the NFL. Wilson was under center for some of Metcalf's most impressive seasons, including his 1,300-yard campaign in 2020 and his 12-touchdown year in 2021.

The veteran quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, but that run at Mile High did not produce the same level of winning he enjoyed in Seattle. After two seasons, Wilson was released by the Broncos this offseason and has since signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he'll compete with Justin Fields for the QB1 job later this summer. As for Metcalf, the 26-year-old is coming off his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

The receiver does have just two more years left on his current contract, so it would be interesting to see if these two could link back up at some point down the road, especially if Seattle isn't keen on being the latest team to throw a monster contract to a wideout in the near future.