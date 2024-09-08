An eternal optimist, it should be no surprise that Russell Wilson exuded positivity when he discussed his possible status for the Pittsburgh Steelers' regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson has been officially labeled as questionable for the game after being limited during the week's final two practices and Pittsburgh is expected to examine him Sunday morning, per NFL Media it's more likely that Justin Fields starts.

Wilson, who started experiencing tightness in his calf on Thursday, said that he will play Sunday if he is able to. He added that he received "good news" after imaging revealed that the injury wasn't as serious as initially feared. Wilson initially injured his calf just before the start of training camp. He missed significant time before returning to play in Pittsburgh's final two preseason games.

"Just felt a little tight. Wanted to be smart about it," Wilson said Friday about limiting himself in practice, via the Tribune-Review. "Obviously, for the game on Sunday, hoping I get to be in it. Trying to get ready to go. ... Doing everything we can."

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Wilson said that he spent Friday's practicing focusing on throwing while not trying to do too much. He confirmed that he did not do too much work with the first-team offense during practice.

As Wilson stated, he still has a few more opportunities to test the calf out prior to kickoff. The Steelers have a walkthrough tomorrow in addition to Sunday's pregame warmups.

Similar to the start of training camp, Wilson's injury could once again create an unexpected opportunity for backup quarterback Justin Fields, who played well during his extended time with the first-team offense this summer. While consistency is still an issue, Fields displayed impressive deep-ball accuracy this summer while also showcasing his game-breaking running ability.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Regardless of who is in at quarterback against the Falcons, expect the Steelers offense to be primarily run through running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris will likely receive more work as Warren is still working his way back from a hamstring injury.