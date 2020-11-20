Not only did Russell Wilson get the win on Thursday night to move Seattle to 7-3 on the year, but the Seahawks quarterback also made some history in the process. With his 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the second quarter of Seattle's eventual 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Wilson reached 30 passing touchdowns for the season. He now joins Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 30 or more touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

While Wilson may have joined this elite class of quarterbacks, he does still find himself behind these signal-callers in terms of how long they were able to produce prolific scoring campaigns. Fave actually threw for 30 or more touchdowns for five straight seasons (1994-98), leading the league in passing scores three of those five years. Meanwhile, Brees has both of them beat, throwing for 30 or more touchdowns in nine consecutive seasons (2008-16).

For those wondering, Tom Brady (2010-12) and Peyton Manning (2012-14) only have three straight seasons of 30 or more touchdowns passes in their careers. In the case of Manning, however, that's a bit of a technicality because he threw for more than 30 scores in both the 2009 and 2010 campaigns before missing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury. While that does break it up, Manning does have five straight seasons of 30 or more passing touchdowns when he was able to get on the field.

Speaking of Manning, that's where we find the other piece of history that Wilson was able to mount on Thursday. With the win, the Seahawks quarterback earned the 93rd victory of his career as a starter. That moves him past Manning (92 wins) for the most by any quarterback in his first nine seasons in the NFL.

What makes each of these milestones so meaningful is the legendary trajectory that it puts Wilson on. Manning finished tied for second with Favre on the all-time wins list with 186, trailing only Tom Brady, who holds the record with 226 regular-season wins (and counting). As for that prolific touchdown clip, Wilson is now among quarterbacks that both rank inside the top-five of the all-time passing touchdowns list. Wilson is already inside the top-20 of that list and, if he keeps this pace up, could one day find himself within spitting distance of those all-time greats.

All of this success on the field in 2020 does point to the 31-year-old potentially winning the first MVP award of his career. After Thursday's win, he's just the fifth quarterback since the 1970 merger to have 30-plus touchdowns and 110-plus passer rating through his first 10 games. Every other quarterback (Patrick Mahomes, Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Brady) brought home the MVP when they accomplished that feat, so it's safe to say that Wilson has history on his side exiting Week 11.