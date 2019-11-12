Russell Wilson: Josh Gordon made 'huge, huge catches' in Seahawks win over 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks needed one of their wide receivers to step up when Tyler Lockett went down with a leg contusion in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately Josh Gordon was there to answer the call.

Gordon, playing in his first game with the Seahawks after being acquired off waivers on November 1, had two catches for 27 yards but both played a huge role in Seattle's win. Gordon's first catch as a Seahawk came on a 3rd-and-6 that went for a 13-yard gain with 3:12 left that led to the go-ahead field goal to give the Seahawks a 24-21 lead. Gordon also had a 14-yard catch in overtime that went for a first down.

A solid night in Gordon's debut, especially for a Seattle offense that needed him to step up.

"Josh Gordon has been a great addition to our team," said Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson after the game. "We have a lot of great receivers and a lot of guys who can catch the football and make plays. He made some huge, huge catches today on third downs. He had the one slant to the right and I think another on the left. Just some of the plays he was making with confidence on big third downs to continue drives. He was great. He had a great week. It's great to have him on our football team."

With Lockett's status uncertain for the Seahawks' Week 12 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (Seattle has a bye week in Week 11), having Gordon as a viable outside weapon will be crucial for the Seahawks passing game. Gordon is currently listed on the third team on Seattle's depth chart behind David Moore and Jaron Brown, but another week of practice could elevate Gordon lining up opposite Metcalf.

Gordon needed four quarters to make a reception in his debut, but also played just 38 percent of the snaps in his debut. More games will lead to a higher snap count for Gordon and more opportunities moving forward, especially if Lockett is out for an extended period of time.