1. Today's show: Best teams to bet on to win the Super Bowl

If you want to win money betting on the NFL this season, then you're going to want to make sure to listen to today's episode of the Pick Six podcast, because Will Brinson and Tyler Sullivan decided to reveal the teams they're thinking about betting on to win Super Bowl LVII.

The two guys actually added a twist to their Super Bowl picks by making three picks for each conference: an obvious pick, a value pick and a longshot pick.

So who'd they come up with? Let's check it out. (All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook).

AFC

Brinson's obvious pick: Bills (+600 -- Win $600 off a $100 bet)

Brinson's value pick: Ravens (+1800)

Brinson's longshot pick: Jaguars (+12500)

Sullivan's obvious pick: Bills (+600)

Sullivan's value pick: Bengals (+2000)

Sullivan's longshot pick: Steelers (+8000)

NFC

Brinson's obvious pick: Packers (+1100)

Brinson's value pick: Eagles (+2500)

Brinson's longshot pick: Saints (+4000)

Sullivan's obvious pick: Packers (+1100)

Sullivan's value pick: Eagles (+2500)

Sullivan's longshot pick: Saints (+4000)

I think Brinson copied Sullivan's homework with their NFC answers. Anyway, if you want to hear the guys explain their picks, you'll have to listen to the podcast, which you can do by clicking here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Russell Wilson lands monstrous extension from Broncos

New Broncos owner Rob Walton has been on the job for less than a month, but he's already taken care of his biggest order of business, which was getting Russell Wilson signed to a long-term contract.

Here are the details of Wilson's new mega deal:

We took a look at the next quarterbacks who could be in line to receive a huge contract, and you can check that out by clicking here.

3. Ranking the teams most likely to go from worst-to-first in 2022

One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst to first.

Last year, that team was the Cincinnati Bengals. After finishing with an ugly record of 4-11-1 in 2020, the Bengals bounced back and made the Super Bowl in 2021, which should give some hope to every team that finished at the bottom of their division last season.

So which team has the best chance to be this year's Bengals?

Here are the rankings I came up with (If you feel like yelling at me on Twitter about how bad the rankings are, feel free to do so here).

Teams with the best chance to go from worst to first:

1. Ravens

2. Broncos

3. Panthers

4. Jaguars

5. Lions

6. Giants

7. Jets

8. Seahawks

If you're wondering how I came up with these rankings, then you're going to have to read my full story, which you can do by clicking here.

4. 2022 NFL win totals: Best bets to make on the over/unders

Last year, our bosses asked us to give out our two best win total bets for the 2021 NFL season, and since both of mine hit (Packers OVER 10.5, Patriots OVER 9.5), I have been asked to return for 2022 and give out two more.

Of course, since there's a 50% chance I'll completely whiff on this year's picks, we had CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani round up two picks from each of our NFL writers.

Here's a small sample of our best bets:

Breech's pick: Chargers OVER 10 (-150). I once swore to myself that I would never bet on anything involving the Chargers, but I have decided to break that vow because I feel like they're a lock to hit this over. I actually think they might win 12 or 13 games, which will get them easily past 10.

I once swore to myself that I would never bet on anything involving the Chargers, but I have decided to break that vow because I feel like they're a lock to hit this over. I actually think they might win 12 or 13 games, which will get them easily past 10. Breech's pick: Buccaneers UNDER 11.5 (-140). The Buccaneers have lost so many offensive linemen this offseason that I'm not even sure they're going to have enough to field a team this year. By Week 4, Tom Brady is probably going to be wishing he had stayed retired.

The Buccaneers have lost so many offensive linemen this offseason that I'm not even sure they're going to have enough to field a team this year. By Week 4, Tom Brady is probably going to be wishing he had stayed retired. Jared Dubin's pick: Chiefs OVER 10.5 (-125). "This feels like stealing. In Patrick Mahomes' four seasons as the starter, the Chiefs have never won fewer than 12 games. How does 10.5 make sense as this line?"

"This feels like stealing. In Patrick Mahomes' four seasons as the starter, the Chiefs have never won fewer than 12 games. How does 10.5 make sense as this line?" Pete Prisco's pick: Patriots UNDER 8.5 (+105). "I just don't see the talent on this roster and the offense has been a mess this preseason. This pick goes against the history with Bill Belichick, but I am bucking the trend that he will have a losing season in New England."

"I just don't see the talent on this roster and the offense has been a mess this preseason. This pick goes against the history with Bill Belichick, but I am bucking the trend that he will have a losing season in New England." Shanna McCarriston's pick: Panthers OVER 6.5 (+105). "The Panthers are certainly a team with a lot of questions, but the lack of strength of their division and their schedule makes me think they are capable of putting up more than six wins. Baker Mayfield will be determined to prove himself and as of right now, star running back Christian McCaffrey is ready to go for the season."

Remember, this is only five of our bets. Dajani rounded up a total of 32 best bets and if you want to check out all of them, be sure to click here.

5. 2022 All-NFC South team: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lead the way with nine players

The Buccaneers are coming off a season where they just won the NFC South title, so it probably won't come as a huge surprise when we tell you that they ended up with the most players on our all-division team for the NFC South.

Jared Dubin went through all four rosters in the division to create one Super Team that consisted of 27 players (12 on offense, 12 on defense plus three special teams). Of the 27 players on the All-NFC South team, NINE OF THEM came from Tampa Bay. The biggest surprise on this list is probably the fact that Tom Brady is the quarterback of the All-NFC South team. I'm not sure how he did it, but he somehow beat out three former first-round picks (Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield).

With that in mind, let's take a look at the offense for the NFC South's all-division team:

QB: Tom Brady, Buccaneers

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

WR: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

WR: Mike Evans, Buccaneers

WR: D.J. Moore, Panthers

TE: Kyle Pitts, Falcons

FLEX: Alvin Kamara, Saints

OT: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

OT: Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

OG: Shaq Mason, Buccaneers

OG: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

C: Bradley Bozeman, Panthers

If you want to see the defensive side of the NFC South's All-Division team, plus the special teams representatives, then be sure to click here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Aaron Donald breaks silence on the helmet swing

