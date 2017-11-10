Russell Wilson makes case that he wasn't concussed after huge hit vs. Cardinals

Seahawks could face scrutiny over how they handled Wilson's concussion check

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was not happy when referee Walt Anderson sent him to the sidelines after taking a hit to the head in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Anderson was doing his job; if he suspected Wilson might have suffered a concussion, it's his right to have the medical staff perform a concussion check.

And according to the league's concussion policy, a player believed to have concussion symptoms cannot return to "practice or play" until he is cleared by the team physician and an independent neurological consultant.

But when Wilson came to the sidelines, he wasn't evaluated in the blue medical tent. We know this because he went into the tent alone and emerged seconds later.

After the game, Wilson tried to explain that he wasn't concussed.

"I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like, 'Ah, man, it's stuck,'" Wilson said, via ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert. "I think I was kinda like laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw, and I think Walt thought maybe I was injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good, and he said, 'Come off the field.'

"I think Walt did a great job first of all. He made the smartest decision. I was fine, though, 100 percent fine. And then they finally went over through the whole concussion stuff and all that. We went through every question you could imagine, and I answered even some more for them just so they knew I was good, and then went back in there."

Both the NFL and the NFL Players Association will look into whether the concussion protocol was followed in Wilson's case, reports CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. 

Teams can be fined up to $50,000 for violations.

