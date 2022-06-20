The Denver Broncos haven't reached the playoffs since Peyton Manning led the franchise to a Super Bowl. Russell Wilson wants to change that.

Wilson wanted to have the championship feeling again, which is why he chose the Broncos in the first place. He wouldn't have facilitated a trade to Denver if that wasn't the case.

"It's been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff," Wilson said last week, via DNVR Sports. "But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, 'Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.'

"And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we've got a chance."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Broncos are one of the prestigious franchises in the NFL, but their six-year playoff drought is the second-longest in the league. During the stretch, the Broncos have posted only one winning record (9-7 in 2016) and they are mired in a stretch of five straight losing seasons. That's the longest drought for the franchise since Denver had 10 straight losing seasons from 1963 to 1972.

What Wilson brings to the Broncos is consistency at the quarterback position, something the franchise hasn't had since Manning departed. One of four quarterbacks with a career passer rating over 100, Wilson has 113 career wins through his first 10 seasons in the league -- the most for any quarterback in NFL history (including playoffs). His 317 touchdown passes through 10 seasons trails only Manning (327) for the most in league history (including playoffs).

Since Manning retired in 2016, the Broncos are 29th in the NFL in completion percentage (61%), 27th in pass yards per game (215.2), 31st in passing touchdowns (115), and 29th in passer rating (81.1). They haven't made the playoffs in any of those years.

While the recent seasons show the Broncos don't know how to win now, Wilson's presence should change that.