Russell Wilson reportedly issues a deadline to the Seahawks to complete contract negotiations

Russell Wilson won't become a free agent until next offseason, but he apparently wants a new contract from the Seahawks within the next two weeks.

According to The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, Wilson has given the Seahawks an April 15 deadline (the start of their offseason program) to complete negotiations on a new contract. Condotta added that "the two sides have had some negotiations in recent days."

The final season of Wilson's contract carries a cap hit of just north of $25 million. The next contract he signs should make him the league's highest-paid quarterback given how good he is (one of the best quarterbacks in football) and the way quarterback contracts work (he'll be the highest-paid quarterback until the next elite quarterback is due for an extension). In terms of average salary, Aaron Rodgers leads all quarterbacks with $33.5 million per year, per Spotrac.

It seems incredibly unlikely that Wilson will leave Seattle in the near future. Even if the two sides can't come to an agreement, the Seahawks could force Wilson to play out the final year of his deal and if they're still unable to agree to a new deal by next offseason, they could always hit him with the franchise tag. That's probably a scenario that both Wilson and the team would prefer to avoid, but it's not out of the realm of possibility if negotiations over the next two weeks go south.

But Wilson should get the lucrative contract he deserves. Since becoming a third-round pick back in 2012, he has never missed a game, posted a 75-36-1 record as a starter, helped the Seahawks reach two Super Bowls (winning one), and ranks eighth in passing yards and seventh in touchdown passes. Among all quarterbacks in that span, he's also second in rushing yards. He did all of this despite being saddled with a bad offensive line for most of his career. And he's still getting better as a passer. This past season saw Wilson post career-highs in touchdown percentage (8.2) and passer rating (110.9) even though he was stuck in an offense seemingly obsessed with establishing the run -- only Baltimore ran the ball more than Seattle.

Put another way: The Seahawks can't afford to get rid of Wilson. He's too good.

And for Wilson, 30, this could be his last chance to secure a long-term lucrative contract. Based on his level of play, he has every right to ask for a big deal. And the Seahawks should give him one. If they don't and were to make him available on the trade market, which seems unlikely, Wilson would immediately become the most sought-after player in football.

In only two weeks, some form of clarity should arrive thanks to Wilson's deadline.