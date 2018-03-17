Russell Wilson reportedly recruiting Terrelle Pryor hard ahead of Seahawks visit

Russell Wilson has spent the past week watching the talent previously assembled around him bolt in free agency.

Tight end Jimmy Graham landed in Green Bay. Burner Paul Richardson signed with Washington. Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson joined the Vikings. Before free agency even officially began, Richard Sherman was released and subsequently signed with the 49ers while defensive lineman Michael Bennett was shipped to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are now shopping safety Earl Thomas. Wilson might just be the last star standing in Seattle when the offseason reaches its conclusion.

With that in mind, Wilson is apparently taking it upon himself to beef up his supporting cast. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson is recruiting former Browns and Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor, who will be visiting Seattle on Sunday.

Former #Redskins and #Browns WR Terrelle Pryor is visiting the #Seahawks tomorrow, source said. And QB Russell Wilson is recruiting him hard. Will be interesting to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2018

Just one year ago, Pryor hit free agency as one of the most-coveted receivers after a 77-catch, 1,007-yard, and four-touchdown 2016 season with the Browns. But like Alshon Jeffery, Pryor was unable to find a lucrative long-term contract. He settled for a one-year, $8 million deal with the Redskins.

Unlike Jeffery, who signed a lengthy extension before the end of the season, Pryor couldn't make the most of his contract season. Despite joining a team with an actual starting-caliber quarterback, Pryor floundered in Washington, catching 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, then-Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins posted an 87.8 passer rating on throws that targeted Pryor, who saw only 35 targets all season long.

Now, Pryor has spent free agency watching receiver-needy teams vastly overpay for receivers -- from Ryan Grant's $29 million contract with the Ravens, which was later voided by a failed physical, to the Jaguars giving Marqise Lee $18 million in guarantees. Pryor is unlikely to get that kind of money after what happened in 2017, but he's an interesting buy-low option for the Seahawks.

The two sides are already familiar with each other. In 2014, back when Pryor was still trying to make it in the NFL as a quarterback with the Raiders, the Seahawks traded a seventh-round pick for him. Pryor didn't end up surviving final cuts to make the regular-season roster, but what's interesting is that the Seahawks actually wanted him to switch to receiver, which Pryor wouldn't do until 2015.

"He just wasn't interested in the thought of it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Cleveland.com in an email in 2016. "We thought as coaches that he'd be incredible at it. So none of us are surprised, we're all just disappointed that we weren't able to convince him earlier, because he would've been a fantastic player."

Pryor didn't make it as a quarterback with the Seahawks in the summer of 2014. USATSI

Now, the Seahawks are trying to get him to join a receiver group that still includes Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. They'll have competition for Pryor's services, though. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, "several other teams are interested" in him, including the Rams and Browns.