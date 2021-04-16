Never say never, especially in the NFL, but it's beginning to look more and more like Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will remain married -- at least in 2021. Despite an offseason filled with controversy fueled by the Pro Bowler's public demand to be involved in roster building, followed by his agent naming four teams he'd wave his no-trade clause to be moved to, followed by the Chicago Bears (one such team) attempting to throw the house at a potential trade for him; Wilson is still in Seattle as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches. And while the Bears have reportedly not given up hope of possibly landing him, after having already named Andy Dalton their starting quarterback for the coming season, they might have no choice.

Yet another standout in Seattle has made it known it was Wilson helping to recruit him in free agency, after defensive end Carlos Dunlap recently told NFL Network that Wilson basically said he isn't leaving.

"He's with us," Dunlap said. "[He's] here to stay."

This time it's running back Chris Carson, who himself was an unrestricted free agent this offseason and very nearly headed out of the Pacific Northwest before signing a two-year, $10.43 million deal to continue taking handoffs from Wilson -- having had several conversations with the All-Pro quarterback about what the QB position would look like for the team in 2021.

"He was definitely in my ear," Carson said, via the team's website. "We talked about it before the season ended that we didn't want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason."

There were admittedly other factors as well that helped Wilson's negotiations with his RB1. And considering the level of interest Carson was fielding in free agency, the Seahawks can only view his re-signing as an absolute victory.

"It was the team that gave my first shot in the league, so I felt like it was the right decision," Carson added. "… It was definitely difficult -- the whole process. Teams made offers. There were definitely some teams that made it tough to sign with the Seahawks, but it was just the right feel.

"I prayed about it, me and my family talked about it, and we knew Seattle was the right fit."

And, as it turns out, Wilson had some help.

"Besides Russ, [Rashaad Penny] was one of the big recruiters trying to get me back," said Carson. "Everybody knows he's like a brother to me. If we stay healthy, I think we can be one of the top rushing duos in the league. We both bring different things to the game, different attributes, but we complement each other so well. I just feel like his limit is ridiculous once he starts getting his feet wet in the game.

"I think it'll be something special."



As long as Wilson's alleged promises to Dunlap, Carson and others hold true, it still can be.

With the trade for and subsequent multi-year deal on offensive lineman Gabe Jackson, the Seahawks took a big step in the right direction as it relates to appeasing their 32-year-old quarterback. Following that up with the re-signing of Carson and a multi-year extension on All-Pro wideout Tyler Lockett sent Wilson into pure elation on social media, yet another indication ruffled feathers might be smoothing at the moment. So while Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon still predicts the two sides divorce in the near future, the Seahawks are hoping to either prove him wrong or to delay Moon being proven right -- for as long as is possible.