The New York Giants finally added a veteran quarterback in recent days, signing Jameis Winston to a two-year deal. The move didn't signal the end of the Giants' consideration of other proven signal-callers, per NFL Media, and there appears to be one veteran in particular who remains on New York's radar.

Hint: It's not Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers technically remains a possibility for the Giants as a free agent, it's Russell Wilson who could still draw New York's legitimate interest, according to NBC Sports. Winston was signed primarily to serve as the team's backup, per Mike Florio, as the Giants are apparently more inclined to add a veteran starter than, say, the Cleveland Browns or Minnesota Vikings.

The only other club without a clear-cut starter for 2025 is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they allowed Wilson to reach free agency, failing to strike a new contract with the veteran after his uneven 2024 debut. Some reports have indicated the Steelers would be open to reconsidering a Wilson reunion if other options, like Rodgers, don't pan out, but Pittsburgh could also address the position via April's draft.

2025 NFL free agency live tracker: Full list of team-by-team signings and trades from the first week of moves Kyle Stackpole

Rodgers recently paid a visit to the Steelers' facilities, while Wilson conducted his own visit with the Giants ahead of New York's move to sign Winston. The Giants were also linked to Wilson last offseason, before the former Super Bowl champion signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.