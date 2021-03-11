Russell Wilson may have played his final game for the Seattle Seahawks should any team make a ridiculous offer for the franchise quarterback where Seattle can't say no. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, if a team is desperate enough to make the trade for Wilson -- the Seahawks will do the deal. The Seahawks and Wilson have tried to "make it work," per Russini, but Seattle has taken phone calls from other teams.

Seattle is looking at the highest bidder for Wilson and may have a suitor in the Chicago bears. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday Chicago is prepared to throw a boatload of picks at the Seahawks for Wilson and the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson in an attempt to improve at quarterback. The Bears are the only franchise in the NFL never to have a 4,000-yard passer in a season nor a 30-touchdown passer in a season.

Wilson certainly fits the bill of what the Bears are looking for in a franchise quarterback -- a franchise that hasn't had a first-team All-Pro quarterback in the Super Bowl era (last All-Pro quarterback was Johnny Lujack in 1950). Wilson has the second-most passing touchdowns (267) in his first nine seasons in the NFL -- trailing only Peyton Manning. He also has the fifth-most passing yards (33,946), and second-highest passer rating (101.7) for a quarterback after his first nine seasons.

The Seahawks are 98-45-1 in Wilson's 144 starts, as the quarterback has never missed a game in his career. Wilson also has 4,506 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in nine seasons -- ranking fourth amongst all quarterbacks in career rushing yards. Wilson has been to two Super Bowls -- winning one -- as the Seahawks have four NFC West titles and eight playoff appearances since Wilson became the starting quarterback in 2012.

The Seahawks don't have a first-round pick in 2021 or 2022 thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. The Bears have first-round picks from 2021 onward (including the 20th overall pick in this year's draft). That's a start for acquiring one of the best quarterbacks of his era in his prime years.

Chicago appears prepared to be the top bidder for Wilson. All hands on deck.