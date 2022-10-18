When Russell Wilson joined the Denver Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster trade, there were high expectations in Denver, but six weeks in and the team is struggling. After a 19-16 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, the Broncos stand at 2-4 and are third in the AFC West.

Wilson has not played up to his standard and the offense needs a lot of work. Still, Wilson says the locker room culture is fine right now.

"We don't have division in our locker room," Wilson said, via NFL.com. "You guys saw how hard we played for each other. It didn't go our way, but everyone is fighting their butts off every day. The line, the receivers, the running backs, the defense, the defensive line, the linebackers and our safeties and corners, everybody was playing for each other and we felt like we could have won the game."

Wilson believed his team had a chance to win throughout the Monday Night Football showdown.

"We had that fluke play at the end, but right before that play, we still felt like we could have won the game. It didn't work out, but everyone is still together, and we still believe in everything we can do. We must find ways to continue making plays and score touchdowns and do that," Wilson said. "The end of the first quarter and the second quarter to get all the way down there. That's us. We have to bring that every time, and it can't be anything less."

The defense is the shining aspect of the team, allowing fewer than 17 points per game -- becoming the first team to do so and still have a losing record through six games. The issue is clearly with the offense.

"Something's obviously not going right and we need to find a way to fix it," safety Justin Simmons said via the team's official website. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity, and we can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think things are going to change."

The Broncos will face the 4-2 New York Jets next week -- a team that is off to an explosive start and playing much better than most expected.