When a team with an established veteran quarterback adds a QB in the draft, it can sometimes make the elder passer upset, or feel slighted, knowing a younger player could soon take their job. The New York Giants added Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito as the other options, it was clear who QB1 was.

Then the NFL Draft happened. The Giants selected Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall and in using a first-round pick on the 22-year-old they are hoping they found their franchise quarterback.

Wilson, who is now seemingly adding "rookie mentor" to his resume for this year, says nothing has changed in his approach since the team added Dart.

"No, it doesn't change anything at all," Wilson said. "I think the biggest thing is for me is just being my best every day, leading. I always think about just leading everybody, just leading every room, every moment, every time I get to step between the white lines and the opportunity of that."

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal, is focused on improving his game as he prepares to play for his third team in as many years.

"I just think about having success today," then 36-year-old said, via a team transcript. "It's always been my approach. Every day is like I'm trying to be the best in the world. I think that for me, mentally, you have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in what you do, your process. I constantly stay the course and understand that if I'm the best me, I know how great that is. And so, for me, I always just stay within. I don't really think about outside. And I know you guys have a great day job to do and everything else. But for me, I just stay focused on the process of it all."

Dart could spend his rookie year on the bench learning behind the veteran, but if Wilson begins to struggle, the team could decide to start going down their depth chart. Giants general manager Joe Schoen has confirmed Wilson is still the starter and believes Dart can benefit from sitting for a season.