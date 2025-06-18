Russell Wilson is entering his first year with the New York Giants and he says it's going well so far.

The Giants are Wilson's fourth team in his 14-year career. He spent the majority of those years with the Seattle Seahawks before a stint with the Denver Broncos and then last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a veteran of the league, he's worked with a lot of players and coaches and knows the makeup of a team is crucial to not only the success of the team, but the overall experience.

"Man, it's been a joy," Wilson said Tuesday, discussing this offseason so far. "I think if I had to describe it, just the joy to be able to do what I love to do, No. 1, and No. 2, to do it with the people that you really want to be around. ... Just being here and the extra time that we've put in watching film, doing all the necessary things to be great. I think that's been the joy of it, man."

Giants' Russell Wilson reveals three reasons for signing with New York: Why QB says opportunity is 'so great' Brad Crawford

The 36-year-old Wilson complimented the coaching staff, noting they are able to help the young guys, but still find ways to teach the players who have been around a bit longer.

"That's why you love the game, the obsession of it all. That's the good part. And I think the other part to it all, I think the coaching staff is tremendous. I think their ability to teach every day," Wilson said. "I think what makes a great coach is the ability to teach, to be able to teach young guys, to be able to teach veterans to be able to constantly learn. I think being on that constant quest for knowledge is such a necessary thing, and that's the part that I love the most."

Since 2021, the Giants had seven different quarterbacks start a game. With so little consistency, their offense has struggled to find a true identity. Wilson said their identity will form once they are in pads, but in general they aim to be "a tough-nosed football team."

He said they want to be a team that is "explosive" in both the passing and running game with "the ability to diversify the football, the ability to score a lot of points obviously, but also know how to win the game when it's clutch time."

As far as what he feels his role is on the team, he believes it's the quarterback's job to be able to get other players' "confidence at the highest level every day," helping them "find their why daily, find their greatness daily, find that greatness in the huddle."

After a trip to the postseason in 2022, Brian Daboll's first year as coach, the Giants went 6-11 and 3-14 over the last two seasons. They are hoping that a Super Bowl champion like Wilson can help lead the charge for a turnaround season. Wilson had an up-and-down year in Pittsburgh, but Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have already named Wilson the team's starter despite the presence of first-round pick Jaxson Dart and veteran Jameis Winston.

The Giants kick off their season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.