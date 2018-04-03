Russell Wilson shows off his acting abilities in crazy comedy sketch for Netflix
Russell Wilson seems to be having a fun offseason
Apparently, Russell Wilson is trying to stay as busy as possible this offseason. The Seahawks quarterback, who spent a week at Yankees spring training back in February, also found some free time this year to shoot a comedy sketch for Netflix.
The sketch combines two things you probably never though you'd see in your life: Russell Wilson and male testosterone supplements. In the sketch, Wilson teams up with Joel McHale and Kate Flannery (Meredith from The Office) to make fun of Nugenix. If you don't know what Nugenix is, it's a male testosterone enhancement product that's being currently being pitched in real life by Frank Thomas.
When the sketch starts, Wilson is pumping iron, which is no surprise at all, because I'm 95 percent sure that's what Wilson does with most of his free time.
However, that's about the only normal thing we see Wilson do in the entire sketch.
At one point, things get so crazy that Wilson ends up giving someone a piggyback ride.
In the sketch, we also find out that Wilson is an expert on 2014 comedy movies that no one's ever heard of. At the end of the sketch, we get a weird twist that consists of Wilson in bed with two other people, and neither of them are Ciara.
The sketch was for filmed for McHale's Netflix show, "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale." McHale is a huge Seahawks fan, so it's not that surprising that Wilson decided to take part in the sketch.
Anyway, now is the part where I stop talking so you can watch the entire sketch.
