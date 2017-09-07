Russell Wilson strongly backs Michael Bennett, calls events in Vegas 'terrifying'

After hearing Michael Bennett's story on Wednesday about alleged police brutality that took place in Las Vegas, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and several other members of the organization offered their support for Bennett.

The subject came up again on Thursday when Russell Wilson was asked about his take on the situation. During his weekly media session, the Seahawks quarterback gave his thoughts on what it was like to see Bennett being held down in a video that was obtained by TMZ.

"To see him on the ground like that, there's not much words to say besides it's terrifying and it's unacceptable," Wilson said, via the Seattle Times. "Michael's a good guy, he's a guy that's trying to stand up for something good, trying to stand up for love and bringing people together, not hate."

During an incident that took place a few hours after the Mayweather-McGregor fight on August 26, Bennett alleges that he was racially profiled by police in Las Vegas. After gunshots were heard near the Cromwell hotel, Bennett says police "singled" him out as hundreds of people were fleeing the scene. Bennett says he was detained for "nothing more than being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Las Vegas police have denied racial profiling the NFL star. A police union in Vegas has even asked the NFL to take action against Bennett for making what they say are "false allegations."

Wilson said it was hard for him to watch the video.

"When you see a person that you love, a person that's your friend, a person who anybody honestly that's put in a compromising position the way Michael was -- it's a matter of life or death, potentially all those situations that you see a lot of things are happening in our country right now," Wilson said, via NFL.com. "It's heartbreaking when you think about."

The Seahawks quarterback then described the entire situation as terrifying.

"If you know Michael Bennett, he's a person who loves all people, a person who wants to make the world a better place, and he's addressing an issue that's right in the heart of the matter of what we're going through," Wilson said. "To see him on the ground like that and to be a person who is standing up for something, but also be on the ground like that too is terrifying, it's devastating to even think about."

Police in Las Vegas are currently investigating the case. The LVMPD announced on Wednesday that the investigation will likely take a few days because they have to go through at least 126 pieces of video evidence.