Russell Wilson tells one of the grossest football stories you'll ever hear from Russell Wilson

If you've ever listened to Russell Wilson talk, no one will blame you if you thinks he's a robot. Whenever he does an interview, the Seahawks quarterback always sounds optimistic, he never criticizes his teammates, and he also makes sure to end every conversation with two simples words: "Go Hawks."

As a matter of fact, Wilson is so upbeat all the time that there have literally been articles written about why he's always so positive. Although Wilson always seem to say all the right things in front of the camera, there are times when he's willing to let loose and share some things he wouldn't normally share, and the most recent example of that came on his podcast, "DangerTalk."

Yes, Wilson has a podcast, and yes, he records it during the season.

During a recent episode, Wilson gave some details on one of the grossest experiences he's ever had on the field during an NFL game. Apparently, while playing a home game against the Steelers in 2015, not only did Wilson puke on the field, but he also, well, let's just let him tell it.

"I was dog sick. I was throwing up, and I was literally -- how would I say this -- crapping down my leg," Wilson said. "It wasn't a good sighting. Literally, I was sick as a dog."

Based on those details, the only person who had a rougher day than Wilson was the guy who was in charge of washing his uniform. Imagine dealing with puke and human excrement on a player's uniform after a game.

Despite having the flu, Wilson actually ended up putting together a performance that still stands as one of the best in his career, and in a twist, the game was played on Wilson's 27th birthday, Nov. 29, 2015.

"[It was] one of my favorite games in an ironic way, even though I had the flu and was all messed up," Wilson said. "We threw five touchdowns. We won the game. Doug [Baldwin] took a nice touchdown at the very end of the game to win it."

Although Wilson was sick, his memory was spot on. The Seahawks quarterback threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the 39-30 win. Wilson clinched the win with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Baldwin just before the two-minute warning.

Doug Baldwin takes a 10-yard pass, shoves two defenders off him and he's GONE.

80 yards TO THE HOUSE! #PITvsSEA https://t.co/rhfW15TOFv — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2015

The five touchdown passes that Wilson threw against the Steelers were a career high that still stands.

Although Wilson might not top that career record this year, he is on track to have his best season ever. Through four games, Wilson is leading the NFL in completion percentage and is on pace to set career highs in completions, yards per attempt, yards per game and passer rating, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has taken notice of what his quarterback is doing this year.

"I think he's off to his best start ever," Carroll said. "I don't know what it looks like numbers wise, but I think it is. I don't think he's ever been more accurate than he's been, and more consistent, and in command of everything. I think he's off to a great start. I don't care how big the numbers are, I'm not talking about how many yards or whatever, just his play has been really, really sharp."

Wilson and the Seahawks will be returning to the field on Thursday for a pivotal NFC West showdown with the Rams, and with the game in 4K, let's hope that Wilson doesn't experience any of things that he experience on that fateful day back in 2015.