Russell Wilson threw out the first pitch at a Mariners game and it didn't go well

Russell Wilson plays quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, moonlights as a member of the New York Yankees organization, and is trying to bring an MLB team to Portland. Despite being a very busy professional athlete, he still had enough time to throw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners' game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Despite being a professional quarterback, the first pitch did not go well.

It wasn't quite at 50 Cent's level -- OK, so it wasn't even close to being that bad -- but it definitely wasn't the first pitch you'd expect from an NFL quarterback. With Felix Hernandez catching, Wilson saw his pitch bounce a couple feet before reaching home plate. Luckily, Hernandez picked the errant pitch with ease, saving Wilson from a wild pitch.

Here it is:

If only Wilson had bounced his final throw of Super Bowl XLIX ... but I digress. Anyway, Wilson's poor throw came as a surprise given his primary profession (thrower of footballs) and because of his history with first pitches. In 2013, Wilson's first pitch at a Mariners game reached 75 mph (according to the Mariners broadcast) and bordered the strike zone.

This is how it's done:

Speaking of getting it done, the Mariners won on Friday and again on Saturday, which pushed their record to 46-25. Is this finally the year the Mariners overtake the <del>rebuilding</del> resetting Seahawks as Seattle's best team? The Seahawks missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011 while the Mariners haven't made the playoffs since 2001.

