After several days of deliberating, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that Russell Wilson will make his anticipated debut for Pittsburgh in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills. Barring a setback, Wilson will start the game ahead of Justin Fields, who started in Pittsburgh's preseason opener.

Tomlin said that both first-team units will get roughly four series of work. It could be less, however, if both units get off to strong starts.

Wilson has been working his way back from a calf injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp. Fields, who received the majority of the Pittsburgh's first-team reps at camp with Wilson out, went 5 of 6 for 67 yards with two sacks in Pittsburgh's preseason-opening loss to Houston. Despite moving the ball, Fields and the Steelers' starting offense were unable to score points in three series of work.

Two low snaps that led to fumbles, an incorrect call on pass from Fields to Van Jefferson and constant position shuffling on the offensive line line were three main reasons why Pittsburgh's starting offense failed to produce points.

"I thought he did some nice things," Tomlin said of Fields' performance, via ESPN. "But obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective that's dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives."

Fields has been making a legitimate case to be the Steelers' starter over Wilson, who, despite Fields' recent success, has continued to have pole position in said position battle. Wilson's practice participation has gradually increased over the past two weeks, and he has been solid whenever he has gotten an opportunity to work with the first-team offense.

Both Wilson and Fields can expect similar movements on the offensive line, even with Troy Fautanu's absence after the team's first-round pick suffered an injury against Houston. Pittsburgh has several position battles up front, including at center between Nate Herbig and rookie Zach Frazier. Rookie guard Mason McCormick is also expected to continue to get work with the first-team offense.