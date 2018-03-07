Russell Wilson to star in ESPN's 'QB2QB,' successor to Jon Gruden's 'QB Camp'

ESPN has found its successor to Jon Gruden -- at least for part of his job. And it's an unexpected choice. ESPN announced on Wednesday that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will host QB2QB, a SportsCenter special where Wilson mentors top prospects ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The series is considered a successor to Gruden's popular QB Camp series that he hosted with top quarterback prospects each year. Wilson previously participated in the Gruden-led series prior to the 2012 draft.

Wilson will host one-on-one conversations with each player later this month where he will discuss his own NFL experiences from the past six seasons, including making the transition from college to the NFL, winning and losing Super Bowls, being the face of an NFL franchise, starting over with new coaches, and building relationships with teammates. QB2QB will also explore mental conditioning with Wilson and his cognitive coach Trevor Moawad. The Founder and President of Moawad Consulting Group, Moawad works with Wilson and other elite and professional athletes in self-awareness and mental skills training.

The series, which premieres on April 17 ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, will feature 30-minute interactive interview-style episodes featuring Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

In a change from the Gruden-era series, one of the participants in the program is a running back. (The Barkley episode will be dubbed QB2RB, ESPN noted.) Additionally, only one of the quarterback prospects involved (Mayfield) is considered a surefire first-rounder. Rudolph is considered a potential first-round pick as well, but his positioning is not considered quite as certain.

"Jon Gruden's QB Camp was one of my favorite experiences of the NFL Draft process because it helped prepare me for some of the physical and mental demands of playing in the NFL. Now, I'm excited to have the opportunity to meet Baker, Saquon, Mason and J.T. to try to help them get ready for the next level as part of ESPN's QB2QB. At the same time, I look forward to feeding off their energy and excitement as I prepare myself for the new experiences that await me this season."