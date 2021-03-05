It's a good thing the weekend is coming up, because I'm going to need some time to investigate whether or not Baker Mayfield actually saw a UFO the other night.

Look, I know this is an NFL newsletter, but if Baker Mayfield just discovered aliens, that seems like a bigger story than anything going on around the NFL. The crazy part here is that Mayfield isn't even the first NFL starting quarterback who has claimed to see a UFO. Aaron Rodgers said that he once saw a UFO back in 2005 and for all we know, it could be the same UFO that Mayfield saw. I'm not going to rule out the possibility that there's a UFO following around NFL quarterbacks for some reason.

For the rest of the offseason, I'm thinking I should probably keep a running tally of NFL players who see UFOs. Alright, let's get to the rundown and remember, please let me know if you see any UFOs this weekend. As always, here's your weekly reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. All you have to do is click here and then share the link. Tell everyone you know to sign up and then ask them to tell everyone they know.

1. Today's show: Friday mailbag

During the NFL offseason, we like to spice things up every week by adding a listener mailbag. Every Friday, Ryan Wilson, Will Brinson and I sift through the mail and then we pick five or six questions to answer on the podcast. If you want to submit a question, all you have to do is go to Apple Podcasts (Click here) and leave a five-star review.

For today's mailbag, the questions were all over the place. Here's a small sample:

When I said the questions were all over the place, this is what I meant. As for the question, their answer here is two-fold. If the co-worker is someone you're close with, then you just tell them. I did this with Brinson. It works. On the other hand, if it's not someone you're close with, I would leave an anonymous deodorant stick in their cubicle with a short note that says, "Please use this."

When I said the questions were all over the place, this is what I meant. As for the question, their answer here is two-fold. If the co-worker is someone you're close with, then you just tell them. I did this with Brinson. It works. On the other hand, if it's not someone you're close with, I would leave an anonymous deodorant stick in their cubicle with a short note that says, "Please use this." What are your thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick? Is he a great quarterback on bad teams or is he just average? Also, does he deserve to be in the Hall of Fame? As the vice president of the Ryan Fitzpatrick fan club, I think the best thing I can say about him is that he's the McDonald's of NFL quarterbacks. He's never your first choice, but if you're in a pinch, there's no problem turning to him. I think he's been a slightly above-average quarterback who's been stuck on bad teams and those two don't mix. If you put an average quarterback on a good team, that can be enough to get you to the playoffs, but Fitzpatrick hasn't really played on a good team yet, except for last year's Dolphins, when he got benched. He's been in the NFL for 16 seasons and he's never been to the playoffs and he's only played on a team that finished with a winning record in three of those seasons. I would like to see him start 16 games for a good team just once in his career.

As the vice president of the Ryan Fitzpatrick fan club, I think the best thing I can say about him is that he's the McDonald's of NFL quarterbacks. He's never your first choice, but if you're in a pinch, there's no problem turning to him. I think he's been a slightly above-average quarterback who's been stuck on bad teams and those two don't mix. If you put an average quarterback on a good team, that can be enough to get you to the playoffs, but Fitzpatrick hasn't really played on a good team yet, except for last year's Dolphins, when he got benched. He's been in the NFL for 16 seasons and he's never been to the playoffs and he's only played on a team that finished with a winning record in three of those seasons. I would like to see him start 16 games for a good team just once in his career.

To hear the rest of the mailbag questions from today's episode and to subscribe to the podcast, be sure to click here.

2. Ben Roethlisberger contract details

In news that you probably heard about yesterday, Ben Roethlisberger has signed a new contract with the Steelers. It was a deal that had to be done because the Steelers made it clear that they weren't going to go into the 2021 season with Big Ben's $41.25 million cap hit on their books.

So how much money did the Steelers end up saving with this new contract and how did they make it work? Glad you asked. Let's take a look at the details.

Big Ben took a $5 million pay cut. Before the new contract, Roethlisberger was set to make $19 million on 2021, but that number is now down to $14 million after he agreed to the pay cut.

Before the new contract, Roethlisberger was set to make $19 million on 2021, but that number is now down to $14 million after he agreed to the pay cut. Most of his salary was converted to a signing bonus. Of that $14 million, Roethlisberger will get a base salary of $1.075 million and the rest will be paid out as a $12.925 million signing bonus. The reason the Steelers needed to turn most of his pay into a signing bonus is because a signing bonus can be spread out over the lifetime of the contract, which brings us to our next point.

Of that $14 million, Roethlisberger will get a base salary of $1.075 million and the rest will be paid out as a $12.925 million signing bonus. The reason the Steelers needed to turn most of his pay into a signing bonus is because a signing bonus can be spread out over the lifetime of the contract, which brings us to our next point. Contract includes voidable years. According to NFL.com, Roethlisberger technically signed a five-year extension that runs through 2025, but four of those years (2022-25) are voidable. Basically, this allows the Steelers to spread out the $12.925 million cap hit over five years, which is $2.585 million per year.

According to NFL.com, Roethlisberger technically signed a five-year extension that runs through 2025, but four of those years (2022-25) are voidable. Basically, this allows the Steelers to spread out the $12.925 million cap hit over five years, which is $2.585 million per year. Cap hit for 2021. When you look at Roethlisberger's original cap hit of $41.25 million, a total of $22.25 million was going to count against the salary cap no matter what. Thanks to the new deal, Big Ben's total cap hit for 2021 will now be $25.91 million ($22.25 million plus $2.585 million in prorated signing bonus plus $1.075 million in base salary), which means the Steelers will be saving roughly $15.34 million in cap space thanks to the new contract.

When you look at Roethlisberger's original cap hit of $41.25 million, a total of $22.25 million was going to count against the salary cap no matter what. Thanks to the new deal, Big Ben's total cap hit for 2021 will now be $25.91 million ($22.25 million plus $2.585 million in prorated signing bonus plus $1.075 million in base salary), which means the Steelers will be saving roughly $15.34 million in cap space thanks to the new contract. Cap hit for 2022. After the 2021 season, the voidable years will void out and the Steelers will have to take on the rest of his signing bonus for 2022, which means he'll cost $10.34 million against the cap in 2022 even if he's not on the team.

And this is why you don't ever want to be the guy on any team who's in charge of the salary cap.

3. Russell Wilson trade rumors

I have no idea if Russell Wilson is going to be traded this offseason, but if I had to bet on it, I'd probably put my money on "yes" at this point. Wilson has made it pretty clear over the past few weeks that he's unhappy with the team and it seems that things haven't gotten any better since he made his initial complaints back in mid-February.

Here's a look at where the situation stands right now:

Basically, what all of this means is that these trade rumors aren't going to go away any time soon. As a matter of fact, from a salary cap standpoint, it would actually benefit the Seahawks to trade Wilson after June 1, so there's a good chance we'll be talking about this for the next few months, unless a trade happens soon. So if you're tired of the Wilson talk already, you should be rooting for a trade to happen ASAP.

4. NFL schedule likely coming out in May

After releasing the NFL schedule in May last year, it looks like the league has decided to move forward with the same timeline in 2021. According to the Sports Business Journal, the 2021 NFL schedule will be released during the second week of May with the exact date still to be finalized.

What this means is that the schedule will likely be released somewhere between May 10-14 and if that happens, it will mark the latest date that the NFL has ever released the schedule.

Before last year, the NFL generally released the schedule in April, but due to the pandemic, the release got pushed back to May. I'm not sure if the NFL is going to make this a regular thing, but releasing the schedule in May this year definitely makes some sense and here's why:

Potentially adding a 17th game. The league is likely going to add a 17th game, but that won't be voted on until the owners meeting that's being held March 30-31. If it gets approved then, that gives the schedule-makers just over a month to hammer out a final schedule.

The league is likely going to add a 17th game, but that won't be voted on until the owners meeting that's being held March 30-31. If it gets approved then, that gives the schedule-makers just over a month to hammer out a final schedule. Pandemic is still happening. It's still not clear if fans will be allowed to attend games or if players will be vaccinated by the time the 2021 season starts. Since the pandemic could still be a threat, the NFL may need to work a few contingency plans into the schedule like it did in 2020.

It's still not clear if fans will be allowed to attend games or if players will be vaccinated by the time the 2021 season starts. Since the pandemic could still be a threat, the NFL may need to work a few contingency plans into the schedule like it did in 2020. After the draft. One big advantage of a May release is that it comes after the draft, which allows the NFL to take into account where some of the higher-profile rookies will be playing in 2021. For instance, the Jaguars and Bengals are playing each other in 2021 and although that might not be a game that usually gets prime-time treatment, if it turns out to be Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow, it's a game the NFL might consider putting in prime time.

If you're like me and the schedule release is your favorite day of the offseason calendar, then you should probably just go ahead and circle the entire week of May 10-14 on your calendar right now.

5. Free agency: 10 most underrated veterans set to hit the market



With the start of free agency just 12 days away, there's a good chance we're going to spend a lot of time here looking at the free agency market over the next two weeks and that's going to start today with Cody Benjamin's list of the 10 most underrated veterans set to hit the market.

When you think about the top free agents this year, you think about guys like Trent Williams, Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay and Shaq Barrett (You could also throw Dak Prescott on this list since the Cowboys haven't tagged him yet, which means he's technically set to be a free agent). However, this list isn't about the top free agents, it's about the most underrated free agents. With that in mind, here's Cody's top 10 list.

1. QB Jacoby Brissett (Colts)

2. RB Mike Davis (Panthers)

3. WR Corey Davis (Titans)

4. WR T.Y. Hilton (Colts)

5. WR Nelson Agholor (Raiders)

6. TE Richard Rodgers (Eagles)

7. DE Trey Hendrickson (Saints)

8. CB Mike Hilton (Steelers)

9. CB Xavier Rhodes (Colts)

10. S Malik Hooker (Colts)

Based on this list, I'm guessing that Cody is a closet Colts fan. To check out Cody's full story and his explanation for why each player made his list, be sure to click here.

6. Rapid fire roundup

There has been so much news in the NFL over the past 24 hours that we would need to cover 51 topics in this newsletter just to get to all of it, but since no one wants to read a 12,000-word newsletter on a Friday, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.

7. The Kicker: Tom Brady rookie card sells for $1.32 million

I'm not sure what the best way is to get rich quickly, but I'm starting to think that it might involve selling football cards. A Tom Brady rookie card was auctioned off this week and when all was said and done, the card set the all-time record for highest sale price of a football card at $1.32 million. It blew away the old record of $861,000, which is what someone spent on a Patrick Mahomes card back in February.

Part of the value of the Brady card was that it had been autographed by the 43-year-old quarterback. FitBit CEO James Park bought the card and if you're wondering what would drive someone to spend nearly $1.5 million on a football card, here's your answer:

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Park told PWCC Marketplace (The online auction house that handled the sale). "I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection."

If you need me, I will be spending the entire weekend scouring my basement for Tom Brady rookie cards and if I'm not back on Monday, it's because I found one, sold it and then promptly moved to Barbados.