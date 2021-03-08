Russell Wilson has terrorized the NFC West for years, as the Seattle Seahawks haven't finished lower than second in the division since his arrival in 2012 -- only missing the postseason once. With Wilson as the Seahawks franchise quarterback, Seattle was essentially a lock to make the postseason -- leaving a frenzy amongst the NFC West teams to fight for a playoff berth in the NFC (if any were available).

Michael Brockers has faced Wilson and the Seahawks 18 times in his career, entering the league the same year Wilson did (2012). The Rams were in one of the worst stretches in franchise history when Brockers entered the league (and in another city no less), despite the franchise going 10-8 against the Seahawks over the last nine years. Brockers, who has just 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in 18 games against Seattle, won't be sad to see Wilson leave the division as the Seahawks quarterback has been the subject of trade rumors over the past month.

"You cross your fingers a little bit," Brockers said on Good Morning Football Monday, via NFL.com. "You hope whatever you hear is true, and he's out of here, so you don't have to chase him around twice a year. For the most part, he's a phenomenal player, but if he chooses to leave and leave the division and make it a bit little easier for us, man, to each his own."

Wilson has certainly haunted the NFC West for years, completing 63.7% of his passes for 11,768 yards with 86 touchdowns to just 28 interceptions (96.9 passer rating) while rushing for 1,548 yards and five touchdowns and compiling a 32-21-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 3,996 yards and 25 touchdowns to 11 interceptions against the Rams, despite St. Louis/Los Angeles one of just three franchises he has a losing record against.

If Wilson is out of Seattle, it will be easier for the Rams to win the NFC West in 2021 and beyond. Wilson has been a top-five quarterback for several seasons and won't be falling from his peak any time soon. Brockers is certainly onto something here.