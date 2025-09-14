Almost in lockstep with all the farmers markets getting in their first shipments of the fall, Russell Wilson turned into a pumpkin. And it couldn't have come at a worse time.

The veteran quarterback was having a performance for the ages in Week 2. For over four quarters, the 36-year-old signal-caller was willing the New York Giants to what looked like an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Trailing 34-30 with roughly 30 seconds to play in regulation, Wilson uncorked a vintage high-arching 48-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers that gave New York the 37-34 lead.

At that moment, Wilson had a stat line of 433 yards passing and three passing touchdowns to go along with a 142.5 passer rating. Let. Russ. COOK! Right? Wrong. The Cowboys offense was able to move down the field and net a field goal to force overtime, and that's where Wilson may have spent too much time in the kitchen and was subsequently burnt.

On New York's second possession of overtime, Wilson's 41st pass attempt proved to be his worst. Feeling the pressure start to get home, he attempted a pass deep down the left sideline that floated way too far toward the middle of the field and away from his intended target, Nabers. The ball then floated into the arms of Dallas' Donovan Wilson, who recorded the interception.

The Cowboys took possession, marched 42 yards down the field, and let Brandon Aubrey do the rest, netting a 46-yard game-winning field goal to send New York to 0-2 on the season.

This should have been a performance for Wilson -- who finished with 450 yards passing, three touchdowns, and that costly pick -- that lowered the temperature for those calling for his job. After all, he became just the fifth player in franchise history to throw for 450 yards in a game. However, that interception, which paved the way for Dallas to escape Week 2 with a victory, makes all that production before the turnover moot.

All that will be remembered from this game is the ill-timed interception. And when you combine that with his modest 168 passing yards showing from Week 1, the chants for Jaxson Dart are only going to grow louder. And that could include internal murmuring elevating to a fever pitch, particularly as other seats around the organization heating up. After Week 1, coach Brian Daboll was already leaving the door open for Dart to ascend to QB1 for this game before ultimately deciding to keep Wilson under center.

With this interception contributing to the loss, it now feels like a switch could come sooner rather than later. It's fair to wonder what's next for Wilson, who is currently on his third team in as many seasons, and whether or not we're witnessing the final moments for one of the more dynamic quarterbacks of his era.