The first big story after the official start of the new league year was Russell Wilson embarking on his free agent tour. Wilson met with the Browns on Thursday and the Giants on Friday but left both facilities without a contract, according to NBC Sports.

Wilson is a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Steelers, who have reportedly made a contract offer to Aaron Rodgers. The Giants have also reportedly made an offer to Rodgers, who is still trying to figure out what he will do this season.

If Rodgers doesn't pan out, the Giants could turn to the 36-year-old Wilson, who won six of his first seven starts with the Steelers before he and the team finished the 2024 season on a five-game losing streak. Wilson was named to his 10th Pro Bowl last season after throwing 16 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 11 regular season games.

Wilson's highlights last year included throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Mike Williams at the end of Pittsburgh's Week 10 win over the Commanders. Three weeks later, Wilson threw for 414 yards (the second-highest total of his career) and three touchdowns while leading the Steelers to a road win over the Bengals.

Wilson's numbers in Pittsburgh's wild-card playoff loss to the Ravens were solid, as he went 20 of 29 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But he was sacked three times and was a non-factor on the ground with just six yards on three carries.

He may not be a longterm solution, but Wilson could serve as a temporary option until the Giants find their longterm starter. In New York, Wilson would be complemented by a solid receiving corps that is led by Malik Nabers.

Wilson wouldn't be a bad option for the Giants, but until Rodgers makes a decision, the Giants (and several other teams for that matter) will continue to wait before they sign Wilson or any other veteran quarterback.