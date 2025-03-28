Russell Wilson's one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants will allow him to earn up to $21.5 million dollars in 2025, but due to the way the incentives are structured, it's going to be almost impossible for him to earn the full $21.5 million.

As a matter of fact, if Wilson wants to earn every dime in his contract, he would have to do something that no other QB in NFL history has done: Go 17-0 during the regular season.

Wilson has a total of $3 million in incentives tied to how many games he wins. According to Sports Illustrated, Wilson will get paid $176,470.59 for every game the Giants win as long as he plays at least 50% of the snaps. To earn the full $3 million, Wilson would have to lead the Giants to a 17-0 record, which makes the incentive almost impossible to earn.

Only two teams have ever gone undefeated in NFL history -- the 1972 Dolphins and 2007 Patriots -- and neither did it while playing a 17-game schedule. Also, the Dolphins and Patriots both made playoffs the year before they went undefeated, so they had plenty of talent. On the Giants' end, they went 3-14 last season, so if they were to go 17-0 in 2025, it would be the most shocking turnaround in NFL history.

Wilson would actually get $3.75 million if the Giants go 17-0, because he also gets a $750,000 bonus if he leads the Giants to the playoffs while playing at least 55% of the snaps and they would definitely make the playoffs if they went 17-0.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas definitely don't think 17-0 will be happening: The Giants currently have an over/under of 5.5 ,which is tied for the second-lowest projected total of any NFL team for 2025.

If the Giants top that and get to six wins, that means Wilson would earn roughly $1.06 of the $3 million available, which would also mean that he'd be leaving about $1.94 million on the table in unearned money.

The good news for Wilson is that he does have a few incentives that will be slightly easier to earn. According to SI, he can earn a total of $2.5 million if he ends up playing at least 85% of the Giants' offensive snaps on the season. He can also earn $500,000 if he has a completion percentage at 64% or higher, which he's pulled off in four of his past six seasons (He has several other incentives that you can see here).

Wilson will be making decent money, but it's almost guaranteed that he won't be seeing the full $21.5 million in his contract unless the Giants pull off the most shocking season in the NFL's 105 years of existence.