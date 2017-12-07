Russell Wilson's Googling pictures of Jags' home stadium due to his 'limitless mind'
Wilson has never played in Jacksonville in his career
The Seahawks are on a tear and riding high after beating the then No. 1 seed Eagles last week, but it's time to move on. They have a difficult challenge ahead of them, as they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 8-4 on the season and feature a superb pass rush.
That could be a problem for Russell Wilson, but he has other things on his mind. He's never played on EverBank Field, so he's making sure he's ready for it.
I stand corrected. Even with other things on his mind, Wilson can focus on the pass rush and stadium things all at once. A limitless mind could definitely do that. Not to mock Wilson, because whatever he's doing, it's working. He has nine touchdowns to two interceptions in his last four games, in which the Seahawks are 3-1. They're back in the playoff picture after beating the Eagles, sitting at the fifth seed, and when they're at their best, they look unbeatable.
With that being said, it's pretty generous to call Googling stadiums having a "limitless mind." A lot of coaches would call it having a "laptop" or having "fingers." But, it's hard to make fun of a guy having an MVP season -- except for when it isn't.
-
Wilson: I want to play into my mid-40s
That means the Seahawks quarterback has another 15 or 16 years left in his NFL career
-
Goodell's deal tops Brady, Brees careers
The NFL commissioner is very well paid thanks to his new extension
-
Edelman writes another children's book
The injured New England Patriots wide receiver will release his second book of the year on...
-
Saints vs. Falcons odds, picks for TNF
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Dan Quinn's team and locked in a strong pick...
-
Shazier has spinal stabilization surgery
The Steelers' linebacker returned to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
-
White: Gronkowski was trying to hurt me
The Bills' cornerback spoke for the first time about Rob Gronkowski's after-the-whistle cheap...
Add a Comment