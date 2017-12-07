Russell Wilson's Googling pictures of Jags' home stadium due to his 'limitless mind'

The Seahawks are on a tear and riding high after beating the then No. 1 seed Eagles last week, but it's time to move on. They have a difficult challenge ahead of them, as they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 8-4 on the season and feature a superb pass rush.

That could be a problem for Russell Wilson, but he has other things on his mind. He's never played on EverBank Field, so he's making sure he's ready for it.

Russell Wilson admits this may sound weird but since he's never played in Jacksonville he's been googling pictures of the stadium there, to know what field angles look like, where play clock is. Part of having a "limitless mind." #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 7, 2017

I stand corrected. Even with other things on his mind, Wilson can focus on the pass rush and stadium things all at once. A limitless mind could definitely do that. Not to mock Wilson, because whatever he's doing, it's working. He has nine touchdowns to two interceptions in his last four games, in which the Seahawks are 3-1. They're back in the playoff picture after beating the Eagles, sitting at the fifth seed, and when they're at their best, they look unbeatable.

With that being said, it's pretty generous to call Googling stadiums having a "limitless mind." A lot of coaches would call it having a "laptop" or having "fingers." But, it's hard to make fun of a guy having an MVP season -- except for when it isn't.