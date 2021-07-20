When the Miami Dolphins benched Ryan Fitzpatrick and made Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback in the middle of last season, the veteran made sure he stayed out of the rookie's way -- literally. Fitzpatrick wanted Tagovailoa to lead Miami to the playoffs so badly he actually gave up throwing footballs in practice. The 17-year veteran didn't even take reps against the defense in practice, basically backing off to the role of third-string quarterback.

"I was fully in to helping Tua. And at the same time, I wanted this young guy, who otherwise would get zero reps throughout the year, to have an opportunity because I was in his shoes once," Fitzpatrick said on the ESPN Daily podcast, via Pro Football Talk. "I sat there as a third-and fourth-string guy and just watched and watched and watched and never had any opportunity to get better.

"I saw it as a way to help Reid (Sinnett). I saw it as a way for me to give extra help to Tua. And I also saw it as a way to prove to myself that I could come out of the stands five years from now and still play this game."

Not throwing the football after his benching makes Fitzpatrick's accomplishments later in the season, when he entered in relief for Miami, even more impressive. In three games, Fitzpatrick finished 45 of 70 for 556 yards and three touchdowns and an interception (97.1 rating), leading the Dolphins a comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Fitzpatrick finished the 2020 season completing 68.5% of his passes for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions (95.6 rating).

The leadership Fitzpatrick displayed earned him another job with the Washington Football Team -- and another opportunity to be a starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick's sacrifice probably kept him employed as a player in the league for another few seasons (if he wants to continue his career).