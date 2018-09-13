Ryan Fitzpatrick calls, sends jersey to Jacksonville 'Madden' shooting victim 'Fitzmagic13'

Ryan Fitzpatrick may no longer be a Jet, but Jets fan George Amadeo is a fan for life now -- if he wasn't already. The 18-year-old Madden player -- whose username is "Fitzmagic13" -- was at the "Madden 19 NFL Classic" in Jacksonville at the end of August when David Katz opened fire, killing two people and injuring 10 more before turning the gun on himself. Amadeo was hit in the ankle and spent his 18th birthday recovering from the wound.

At some point, Fitzpatrick -- who threw for 3,905 yards for the Jets in 2015 and just started his second season with the Buccaneers by shredding the Saints defense to the tune of 417 yards -- heard about Amadeo, and his username. He ended up calling Amadeo and sent him a signed Buccaneers jersey that read: "Happy 18th Bday George!! Get well soon and keep up that Fitzmagic."

While I was in the hospital, Ryan Fitzpatrick called me for my birthday. He then sent me this, out of all the names that I could have picked I’m glad I picked his. Ryan is a standup guy and this made my day. pic.twitter.com/1tYuAnGLPO — Fitzmagic13 (@fitzmagic13) September 4, 2018

According to NJ Advance Media, Amadeo said via social media that he "named myself after him during his first season with the Jets and followed his career since. Ryan's a standup guy and I didn't expect anything like that to happen. If you're going to do a story on this please remember the victims and their families."

Eli "Trueboy" Clayton and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson were killed in the shooting. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, will turn his attention to the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after leading the Buccaneers to a 1-0 start to their season.