Questions surrounding the future of Ryan Fitzpatrick's NFL career were called into question this weekend with reports suggesting that the veteran quarterback could be leaning toward retirement. However, those rumors have since been debunked as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the 38-year-old does intend on playing in 2021. Not only that, but Rapoport relays that Fitzpatrick should have a solid market as he enters unrestricted free agency in the coming days.

Given Fitzpatrick's age, his future naturally bears watching every offseason, but his play in 2020 suggests that he still has plenty left in the tank to stick around the league in some capacity. In nine games played for the Dolphins last season, Fitz completed 68.5% of his throws for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was also 4-3 in his seven starts for Miami. For his career, Fitzpatrick is 59-86-1 as a starting quarterback.

With that play fresh in the minds of NFL evaluators, it's no surprise to hear that his market could be pretty competitive. At worst, Fitzpatrick is a highly experienced and capable backup on a roster and could fill in for the established starter in a pinch while keeping his team competitive. At best, he can be a stopgap quarterback for a team possibly looking to bring in a young signal-caller via the draft, develop him over time, and have Fitz keep the franchise afloat in the immediate. That type of plan would be similar to what Fitzpatrick went through in Miami last year as the Dolphins brought along rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As for where Fitzpatrick could end up, teams like the Washington Football Team, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears are a few of the many options that CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently pegged as plausible destinations for the journeyman.