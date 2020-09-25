Another week in the books, huh? Time flies when a relentless slate of sports is kind enough to keep us busy and entertained.

I come with some good news this morning, too: Not only is the train gonna keep on rolling into the weekend, but we've got an expanded college football slate to look forward to in addition to playoff basketball, playoff hockey, UFC and more. And on top of that, playoff baseball is just around the corner. Hoo boy!

I'll get to what was and what will be in just a second here, but I'll also let you know that I'll still be around over the next couple of days in case you wanna chat or follow the action together. Find me on Twitter and let's have ourselves a weekend.

📰 What you need to know

1. Dolphins, Fitzpatrick put lid on Minshew Mania 🏈

That Florida showdown on Thursday Night Football we got last night? Well, it didn't quite go the way many expected it to. Gardner Minshew had plenty of hype behind him after two surprisingly strong weeks to start the season, but Ryan Fitzpatrick and the winless Dolphins were in the driver's seat for pretty much the entire night against the Jaguars.

The Fins were underdogs leading up to kickoff but left Jacksonville with a dominant 31-13 victory -- their first of the year. How'd that happen? Glad you asked. Let's consult Tyler Sullivan & Bryan DeArdo, who penned some postgame takeaways:

Why the Dolphins won: Miami put the pressure on from the very start, scoring touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions. Fitzpatrick was outstanding, completing 18-of-20 passes (including his first 12 to start the night) and scoring three total touchdowns. The Dolphins also rushed for 138 yards on the ground. Overall, it was an outstanding game for the offense

So, uh, maybe we were a little bit too quick to be impressed by Minshew and the Jags? It's important to remember that this is a Dolphins defense that basically got run over through the first two weeks of the season and, suddenly, Jacksonville made them look impenetrable.

I guess we now have a definitive answer to what's more powerful, a beard or a mustache.

2. Lakers push Nuggets to the brink 🏀

Getty Images

The Lakers brought a strong performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals last night but, unfortunately, they now find themselves in a most unenviable position: Holding a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

Such an advantage didn't work out well for the first couple of teams to do it before the Lakers, but LA was clearly willing to roll the dice and take their chances -- as evidenced by their effort against Denver on Thursday night. Some takeaways from Colin Ward-Henninger:

Blindsided on the boards: The Lakers outrebounded the Nuggets, 43-31, (including a 12-6 advantage in offensive rebounds). They had 25 second-chance points and it was arguably the biggest reason Denver lost the game. Oddly enough, the Nuggets outrebounded the Lakers, 44-25, in Game 3

The Lakers outrebounded the Nuggets, 43-31, (including a 12-6 advantage in offensive rebounds). They had 25 second-chance points and it was arguably the biggest reason Denver lost the game. Oddly enough, the Nuggets outrebounded the Lakers, 44-25, in Game 3 LeBron James takes on the challenge: LeBron had a big night for the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Not only did he drop 26 points, but he also guarded Jamal Murray late in the game and came up with a massive block at the rim on a key possession -- although some may say LeBron fouled him. ( Michael Malone really wasn't pleased with the officiating in this game and threw some shade at Frank Vogel by joking that he'd have to "go through the proper channels" to fix it.) In any case, the Nuggets had a chance to cut the lead to one but instead the Lakers got a bucket going the other way and Denver never recovered

So, here we are. Another 3-1 series deficit for Denver... can they do it again? It seems unlikely but, honestly, you'd be a fool to count them out at this point. At the very least I feel like we deserve a few more games of this series, don't you?

3. It's SEC season (finally) 🏈

Getty Images

College football has officially been on the menu for a few weeks now but, in all honesty, is college football even college football without the SEC? We all know the answer to that one. Fortunately, the SEC will get its 2020 schedule underway tomorrow, so it's time to REALLY get cooking.

Of course, it's 2020 and everything is weird so this is likely going to be one of the more bizarre seasons in SEC history, which makes it a bit difficult to project and predict. However, our team of college football experts won't shy away from attempting to do just that. This week, they delivered some bold takes and picks ahead of the season:

Texas A&M was the most popular pick for Most Overrated Team

was the most popular pick for Auburn, Kentucky and A&M all got two votes for Most Underrated Team

all got two votes for Tom Fornelli and David Cobb both think Arkansas and Vanderbilt will go winless this year

and will go winless this year Barrett Sallee has Florida 's Kyle Trask leading the SEC in passing (and to a SEC Championship Game berth) while Dennis Dodd likes KJ Costello of Mississippi State to take the passing crown

's leading the SEC in passing (and to a SEC Championship Game berth) while Dennis Dodd likes of to take the passing crown Alabama was nearly the unanimous pick to win the SEC (Fornelli picked Georgia)

In addition to those picks and predictions, Dodd also took a crack at highlighting the 10 storylines that will define the SEC in 2020 and it's a great read. For my gambling friends, we've got picks for you too.

Even as a Big 12-aligned college football fan, I can admit there's a little tingle that comes with knowing things get really real starting tomorrow. Happy SEC eve, friend.

4. Previewing UFC 253 at Fight Island 👊

Getty Images

We've got some major UFC action coming up this weekend as the company returns to Fight Island for UFC 253 on Saturday. That card includes two title fights with middleweight division champ Israel Adesanya taking on top challenger Paulo Costa after months of trash talk between the two, plus Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battling it out for the vacant light heavyweight belt.

Our resident MMA expert Brent Brookhouse has full breakdowns of all the bouts scheduled for Saturday, so that's a good primer ahead of fight night. He also has five storylines to watch, and here are a couple:

Adesanya's star power in danger?: Adesanya had a dud of a performance in the first defense of his middleweight championship and he seemed unwilling to engage and attack in that bout against Yoel Romero. That's not the same Adesanya we saw coming up through the ranks and if he doesn't get back to being a flashy striker his brand/standing may suffer



Adesanya had a dud of a performance in the first defense of his middleweight championship and he seemed unwilling to engage and attack in that bout against Yoel Romero. That's not the same Adesanya we saw coming up through the ranks and if he doesn't get back to being a flashy striker his brand/standing may suffer Dominick Reyes fighting to right a wrong: Many believed Reyes should have beaten Jon Jones at UFC 247 to win the UFC light heavyweight belt but the judges disagreed. Now, with that title vacated and Reyes getting another shot at it, hell be looking for redemption. Brookhouse says the key to success this time around may be striking "the fine balance between fighting at his standard pace and conserving energy for the later rounds"

One of the other big storylines to monitor is Fight Island itself. While it may not have been the over-the-top, wild experiment that it was made out to be, the first set of events in Abu Dhabi went really smoothly for the UFC. They'll be hoping that remains true the second time around.

Here's my idea, and Dana White can feel free to steal this one if he wants: For October, turn Fight Island into Fright Island and make all the UFC fighters dress up in Halloween costumes during their bouts. Who's not going to watch a professional MMA fighter dressed up as Carole Baskin try to beat the crap out of Sexy Anthony Fauci? COVID-19 has ruined all my other Halloween plans, so it's time for the UFC to make Spooky SZN the main event.

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

📺 What to watch this weekend

Friday

⚾ Brewers vs. Cardinals, 5:15 p.m. & 8:15 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

🏒 Lightning vs. Stars, 8 p.m. | DAL +140 | TV: NBC

🏀 Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. | BOS -3.5 | TV: ESPN

Saturday

🏈 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 LSU, 3:30 p.m. | LSU -16.5 | TV: CBS

🏒 Stars vs. Lightning, 8 p.m. | TV: NBC

🏀 Lakers vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. | DEN +6 | TV: TNT

Sunday

🏈 Rams vs. Bills, 1 p.m. | BUF -2 | TV: FOX

🏈 Raiders vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. | NE -5.5 | TV: CBS

🏈 Cowboys vs. Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. | SEA -5 | TV: FOX

📝 Top scores from last night

USATSI

🏀 Lakers 114, Nuggets 108

Anthony Davis had a game-high 34 points as the Lakers pushed Denver to the brink of elimination

💵 Winning wagers: LAL -253, Over (214.5)

🏈 Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13

Ryan Fitzpatrick had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) as Miami got their first win of the year.

💵 Winning wagers: MIA +124, Under (49)

⚾ Blue Jays 4, Yankees 1

Hyun Jin Ryu threw a seven-inning shutout to help Toronto clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. The loss for the Yankees all but guarantees that they will have to play all of their postseason games on the road.

💵 Winning wagers: TOR -101, Under (9.5)