The Washington Football Team was excited to tout new starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021, but his debut was cut short. In the second quarter, Fitzpatrick took a huge shot from Uchenna Nwosu and was slow to get up.

Fitzpatrick walked slowly to the locker room with trainers, as Taylor Heinicke entered the game to take over at quarterback. The injury was designated as a "right hip injury," and he was officially ruled out at halftime.

Here's the hit that injured Fitzpatrick:

Fitzpatrick completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards before exiting the game. His replacement, Heinicke, will be remembered as the starting quarterback for Washington's wild-card loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Bucs, and also led Washington in rushing with 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

