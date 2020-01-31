Ryan Fitzpatrick to return in 2020, plans to stay with the Miami Dolphins after an inspired 2019

Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to play in 2020 in what will be his 16th season in the NFL, the veteran quarterback confirmed to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Not only does Fitzpatrick plan to play in 2020, but it could very well be in Miami after he started 13 games for the Dolphins in 2019.

Rapoport relays that the Dolphins appear to be very open to bringing back Fitzpatrick next season, which echoes what general manager Chris Grier said back in mid-January. Fitzpatrick inked a two-year, $11 million contract with Miami last offseason and has a cap hit of $8 million heading into 2020.

"We fully expect Ryan to be back and playing," Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "He did a great job [with] the things he did with the young players in the locker room, his leadership, just his enthusiasm. You guys saw how he is and carried himself."

The 37-year-old played well for the Dolphins in 2019 and led them to a 5-8 record as the starter. He finished the year completing 62% of his passes for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While Fitzpatrick's future in South Beach appears cemented, the status of former first round pick Josh Rosen, who the Dolphins traded for last year, seems to be a bit more up in the air. Rosen was given a shot to start following Miami's Week 2 loss to the Patriots. He didn't hang onto the job long, however, as Fitzpatrick took back over the reins under center by Week 6.

The fact that the Dolphins also own three first round picks -- including the No. 5 overall selection -- also gives them the flexibility to bring in a young quarterback of their choosing to mold behind Fitzpatrick throughout next season.