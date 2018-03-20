Ryan Grant to reportedly sign with Colts after failing physical with Ravens

It appears the Ravens were the only team interested in free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant who failed him on his physical. Grant, who agreed to a four-year, $29 million deal with Baltimore during the legal tampering period, made subsequent visits to Indianapolis and Oakland and according to former Packers wideout James Jones, who has been breaking news in recent days, Grant will sign with the Colts.

FA WR Ryan Grant who visited the #Colts and #Raiders has made his decision. Sources tell me he will be signing with the #Colts He’s headed back there today @NFL @NFLNetwork — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 20, 2018

Grant, who played in every game last season for the Redskins, met with the Colts on Saturday and passed his physical before heading to Oakland. Now he's returning to Indy where he'll join former Lions tight end Eric Ebron, who signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday.

All's well that end's well, we suppose, though the Ravens still come off looking terrible. A quick recap, via Warren Sharp:

Timeline of one of the Slimiest moves you'll see:

• 3/13: On eve of Free Agency BAL signs Ryan Grant for $29M, $14.5M gtd

• 3/15 @ 2:44pm: OAK releases Michael Crabtree

• 3/15 @ 5:35pm: Ravens fail Grant's physical, signing is void

• 3/16: BAL sign Crabtree for $21M, $11M gtd — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 16, 2018

And there's this from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Free agent WR Ryan Grant, whose deal with Baltimore was nullified Thursday, is flying to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts, per his agent Rocky Arceneaux, who added that, “If there were a game tomorrow, Ryan would be able to play.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

Ryan Grant’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, also said that his client has been working out, running routes and his ankle was cleared from a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson and is not an issue. Now it’s off to meet with the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

The Ravens landed Crabtree, who is clearly the more established player. Though as a 30-year-old possession receiver, it's unclear how much better he'll make a tepid passing offense that was among the league's worst a season ago. In Crabtree's three years in Oakland, he averaged roughly 77 catches, 848 yards, and 8.3 touchdowns per season. Now he becomes the best wide receiver on a team whose leading pass catcher a season ago was 37-year-old tight end Benjamin Watson.