Ryan Grant to reportedly sign with Colts after failing physical with Ravens
Grant was set to make $29 million over four years before he failed his physical
It appears the Ravens were the only team interested in free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant who failed him on his physical. Grant, who agreed to a four-year, $29 million deal with Baltimore during the legal tampering period, made subsequent visits to Indianapolis and Oakland and according to former Packers wideout James Jones, who has been breaking news in recent days, Grant will sign with the Colts.
Grant, who played in every game last season for the Redskins, met with the Colts on Saturday and passed his physical before heading to Oakland. Now he's returning to Indy where he'll join former Lions tight end Eric Ebron, who signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday.
All's well that end's well, we suppose, though the Ravens still come off looking terrible. A quick recap, via Warren Sharp:
And there's this from ESPN's Adam Schefter:
The Ravens landed Crabtree, who is clearly the more established player. Though as a 30-year-old possession receiver, it's unclear how much better he'll make a tepid passing offense that was among the league's worst a season ago. In Crabtree's three years in Oakland, he averaged roughly 77 catches, 848 yards, and 8.3 touchdowns per season. Now he becomes the best wide receiver on a team whose leading pass catcher a season ago was 37-year-old tight end Benjamin Watson.
-
Steelers set to sign Morgan Burnett
James Jones, who used to play with Burnett in Green Bay, first reported the news
-
Trevor Siemian happy to be with Vikings
Siemian, after starting for Broncos, will be backing up Kirk Cousins with Minnesota
-
Belichick doesn't expect to draft Chubb
Chubb, who had 10 sacks last season, is considered the draft's best pass rusher
-
Colts sign tight end Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron was a disappointment in Detroit but maybe a change of scenery will be good for his...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...