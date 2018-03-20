Ryan Grant to reportedly sign with Colts after failing physical with Ravens

Grant was set to make $29 million over four years before he failed his physical

It appears the Ravens were the only team interested in free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant who failed him on his physical. Grant, who agreed to a four-year, $29 million deal with Baltimore during the legal tampering period, made subsequent visits to Indianapolis and Oakland and according to former Packers wideout James Jones, who has been breaking news in recent days, Grant will sign with the Colts.

Grant, who played in every game last season for the Redskins, met with the Colts on Saturday and passed his physical before heading to Oakland. Now he's returning to Indy where he'll join former Lions tight end Eric Ebron, who signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday.

All's well that end's well, we suppose, though the Ravens still come off looking terrible. A quick recap, via Warren Sharp:

And there's this from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The Ravens landed Crabtree, who is clearly the more established player. Though as a 30-year-old possession receiver, it's unclear how much better he'll make a tepid passing offense that was among the league's worst a season ago. In Crabtree's three years in Oakland, he averaged roughly 77 catches, 848 yards, and 8.3 touchdowns per season. Now he becomes the best wide receiver on a team whose leading pass catcher a season ago was 37-year-old tight end Benjamin Watson.

