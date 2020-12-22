The Washington Football Team is currently dealing with a bad off-field situation that involves quarterback Dwayne Haskins being spotted at a local exotic club after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Haskins was seen without a mask, which is a violation the league COVID-19 policy. He was already fined once for violating the COVID-19 policy earlier this season .

Ryan Leaf, a former No. 1 NFL draft pick who has had serious of troubles off the field issues of his own, responded to Haskins' actions, saying it is "like looking in a mirror!"

Leaf has had legal issues, trouble with drugs, was sentenced to 10 years' probation in 2010 and pleaded guilty two years after that to felony burglary and drug possession charges.

"Listen, this is exactly what you think it is. Utter ignorance," Leaf tweeted on Tuesday. "There's something about the brain chemistry of an elite athlete that has everything & feels slighted & hurt. You have zero impulse control, no one will tell me what I cannot do. I swear it's like looking in a mirror!"

Haskins acknowledged his actions and released a statement on Tuesday.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action," he said. "I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward."

According to the Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Washington is aware of the situation and has contacted the league's front office to determine the next course of action.

Haskins could miss two postseason games, if the team makes the playoffs, depending on the punishment the league enforces for the QB's violation of COVID-19 rules.