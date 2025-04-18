A legendary New Orleans Saint is hanging up the cleats, as longtime right tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced Thursday evening that he was retiring from the NFL. Ramczyk started in all 101 games he played for New Orleans from 2017-2023, and was named an All-Pro three times -- including a first-team spot in 2019.

Ramczyk missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury he suffered late in the 2023 campaign. He announced his retirement on Instagram, making sure to thank the "amazing" Saints fans.

"What an incredible journey it's been," Ramczyk wrote. "My path to the NFL wasn't a straight line, it wasn't the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It's funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a 'welder' to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I'm filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me..."

Ramczyk was selected with the final pick of the first round in 2017. He was a member of that legendary Saints draft class, which included cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams, running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Ramczyk was a big part of arguably the best offensive line in the NFL at the time. In each of his first four seasons, New Orleans clinched the NFC South and won at least 11 games. He held down the right side, while Terron Armstead held down Drew Brees' blind side. Both tackles retired this offseason.