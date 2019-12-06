Ryan Shazier celebrates his continued recovery on two-year anniversary of spinal injury

December 4, 2017 will always be a prominent date in Ryan Shazier's life. It was the date that Shazier sustained a severe spinal injury that left him with just a 20% chance of walking again.

Two years following the injury, Shazier -- a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Steelers -- is not only walking, he is thriving. While he hasn't played since sustaining the injury (which would require stabilization surgery and over two months in the hospital), Shazier can not only walk, but he can run, as his remarkable progress following his injury has served as motivation for anyone suffering with any time of physical limitation. Shazier's personal life has also flourished. Along with being part of several business ventures, Shazier got married earlier this year while also welcoming the birth of his second child. Shazier, who continues to be a part of the Steelers' organization, has also begun taking classes at the University of Pittsburgh, as he eventually wants to earn his master's degree in business.

On Thursday, Shazier posted the following video and message on his Instagram account. While he took a moment to reflect on the past two years, Shazier also made it clear to his followers that he "is not going to stop."

While Shazier clearly has goals for life after football, he has not ruled out a return to the field. In April, the Steelers placed Shazier on their Reserve/PUP list for the 2019 season. In March, the team announced that Shazier will have his contract tolled into the 2019 season, as Shazier has remained on the team's roster and and will be paid for the 2019 season. The Steelers are also providing him with his regular medical insurance.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said of Shazier during the offseason. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

Shazier's impact has certainly been felt by Steelers rookie inside linebacker Devin Bush, who has helped fill the void in Pittsburgh's defense left by Shazier's injury. Bush, who is the leading all AFC linebackers in Pro Bowl fan voting, referred to Shazier as a "big brother" during an interview on 105.9 The X.

"He's there whenever I need him," said Bush, who leads the Steelers with 86 tackles and four fumble recoveries. "We text, we talk, we talk about life, we talk about football. He's like, 'Anytime you need anything, anytime you need to talk about anything, I'm willing to help and I'm here.'"

While he is embracing his current situation, Shazier is still keeping his dreams of returning to returning to the football field alive. During a recent interview this past summer with David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Shazier reiterated his desire to make it back onto the gridiron as a player sometime in the near future.

"I still want to make the Hall of Fame, still want to be the best linebacker in the NFL," he said. "I'm not giving up on my goals, and the doctors said don't give up on my goals, so there's no problem with me doing that. I'm just going to keep working, and hopefully I'm going to be back as soon as I can."