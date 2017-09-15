Ryan Shazier has been fined $25K for hit on DeShone Kizer
Shazier told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he will appeal his fine.
Ryan Shazier has been fined $25,000 for his hit on Browns' quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Fowler reported that Shazier will appeal his suspension.
"Shazier said he didn't know the Browns quarterback was going to slide when he hit him in the first half last week," Fowler wrote.
Here's the hit that led to Shazier's fine.
First of all, is this even a illegal hit? Second is this hit even worth a $25,000 fine?!? pic.twitter.com/taOOJqZ369— SteelersKillerB (@SteelersKillerB) September 15, 2017
During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin was asked about Ryan Shazier's comments when the Steelers' Pro Bowl linebacker said that he thought that his hit on Kizer on legal.
"Ryan thought wrong," Tomlin said.
Shazier is the first Steelers' player to receive a fine by the NFL this season.
