Ryan Shazier, in wheelchair, visits teammates at Steelers facility

The Steelers' Pro Bowl inside linebacker paid a visit to his teammates on Saturday

Ryan Shazier made an appearance at the Steelers' facility on Saturday following the team's practice, reports the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The starting inside linebacker, who suffered a spinal injury against the Bengals on December 4, was in a wheelchair.

More details via Tribune-Review:

Accompanied by his girlfriend, Shazier entered the Steelers' facility about an hour after the team's final full practice of the week ended. A small handful of teammates and team staff members were in the lobby at the time. Shazier's backup at inside linebacker, Tyler Matakevich, enthusiastically greeted Shazier with a handshake and hug. Shazier took the elevator up to the team's offices and meeting rooms.

Shazier, the team's 2014 first-round pick, underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days after his injury. A week later, the Steelers officially ended Shazier's season when they placed him on injured reserve, and two days after that -- and less than two weeks after the injury -- Shazier started rehab.

On Sunday, Shazier was at Heinz Field to watch the Patriots-Steelers game from and he received a huge ovation when his image was shown on the Jumbotron.

Earlier this week, Shazier was one of eight Steelers players to be named to the Pro Bowl.

