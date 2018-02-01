Ryan Shazier released from hospital: Steelers LB says he'll find a way back
Shazier suffered a scary back injury in early December; he's out of the hospital less than two months later
Star Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been released from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The hospital announced the news on Thursday afternoon via its official Twitter account.
The UPMC would not elaborate further, citing confidentiality rules, but Shazier himself released a more detailed account of his progress.
Here's Shazier's full statement, via his Instagram account:
I've had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. With that being said, I want everyone to know that I'm moving on to the next step of the process. Today's a big day for me as I'm officially being released from the hospital.
I want to take a moment to thank the people who have helped me the past two months. First and foremost, I want to thank God because at the end of the day I don't think I'd be making progress without His vision and hands protecting me and my family. I will continue to trust in Him and thank Him, because it all starts with Him.
To my family: you've been my rock. Words can't express how thankful I am for you Michelle, RJ, Mom, Dad, and VJ for always being there for me. You're my everything.
To Jerome: my trainer and best friend. Thank you for being there from day 1 and every day after continuing to push me to be better every day.
I'd like to thank Dr. Okonkwo, Dr. Harrington, Dr. Maroon, and Dr. Schroeder for their amazing work on my procedure and continuous care. I can't appropriately express how grateful I am for how quickly you've helped me bounce back.
I want to thank the medical staff at UPMC for their amazing care, support and therapy they have given me- especially Joe, Nikki, Karolina and Dani. I know the staff will continue to help me find a way to keep on pushing as we continue therapy.
The support from my teammates has been truly amazing. From former players to current players and their families- they have helped me and my family day to day with visits and gifts. We can't thank you enough. I want to thank Mr. Rooney, Coach T, Mr. Colbert, and the entire Steelers organization for the unwavering support they've given me. I knew they were an amazing organization, but more than ever they're family to me.
Lastly, I want to thank Jimmy, Candice, and the CAA Sports staff for being here when I need them most. I don't know if I'd be where I'm at or making the progress I'm making without you guys.
I want everyone to know that all of the support and prayers are absolutely being answered. I will continue to work hard and push and find a way back. #Shalieve #Steelers #prayfor50
Shazier suffered a scary back injury during the Steelers' win over their division rival Cincinnati Bengals in early December. He was immobilized and carted off the field, and underwent a series of tests that night to determine the severity of his injury. He soon had spinal stabilization surgery at UPMC, and started rehabilitation just two weeks after the operation.
Shazier attended a Steelers game not long after the injury and was given a standing ovation. The next week, he visited the Steelers' facility during the week and seemed to be in good spirits. Shazier's father stated in early January that his son had regained feeling in his legs and was doing better, but that the family was going to keep his progress private.
Being released from the hospital is the latest forward step for Shazier, and the hope here, in Pittsburgh, and everywhere else is that he makes a full recovery as quickly as possible.
