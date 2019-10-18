Ryan Shazier returns to school, looks to complete his degree at the University of Pittsburgh

Ryan Shazier hopes to add college graduate onto his list of career achievements sometime in the near future. Shazier, a two-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers who sustained a severe spine injury in 2017, has returned to school in hopes of earning his degree.

Earlier this fall, Shazier began taking classes at the University of Pittsburgh. Shazier majored in psychology and minored in business management at Ohio State University before being selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 draft.

"I always wanted to go back to school, even before I got hurt," Shazier recently told Steelers.com's Teresa Varley. "It has always been important to me. I feel like I never accomplished something I always told myself I would. I want my kids to have better opportunities than me. I know it's going to be a stepping stone for them and myself, to show them I have my degree.

"This is something I really wanted to finish because I know how important it is. My mom and dad have their degrees. Michelle (my wife) has her degree. I want to start a foundation for our family that this is the standard. I want R.J. (my son) to know this is the standard and we are trying to build our family."

Shazier, who said that he eventually wants to earn his master's degree in business, is currently taking classes three nights a week. Ironically, Shazier's first day of school was also the first day of pre-kindergarten for his oldest son, Ryan Jr.

"I walked into class and a few kids noticed me," Shazier said of his first day back at school. "Then we had a short break because all of my classes are long. We had the break and some students came up to me and talked to me. After we left class there were about 20 students waiting for me. I was like how do you know I am here? It was cool. They are students, but they are also fans and people who appreciate the work I have put in in rehab and football. It was a cool experience."

Shazier, even more enrolling in classes at Pitt, has been a supporter of the Panthers' athletic programs since being drafted by the Steelers. He routinely attends Pitt basketball games with his family.

Along with going to school, Shazier -- who hasn't played in the NFL since undergoing spine stabilization surgery shortly following his injury -- will continue working with Pittsburgh's defense and rookie inside linebacker Devin Bush, who earlier this week was tabbed as the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week. Bush, the 10th overall pick in the draft, gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers when he returned a fumble for a 9-yard score. His interception on Pittsburgh's ensuing defensive possession set up the Steelers' second touchdown in an eventual 24-17 victory.

"I thought he had a great game," Shazier said after the game, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He's making a lot of plays. He's starting to become a playmaker."

In April, the Steelers placed Shazier on their Reserve/PUP list for the 2019 season. In March, the team announced that Shazier will have his contract tolled into the 2019 season, meaning that Shazier will remain on the team's roster and and will be paid for the 2019 season. The Steelers will also provide him with his regular medical insurance.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said of Shazier during the offseason. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

Shazier's impact has certainly been felt by Bush, who recently referred to Shazier as a "big brother" during an interview on 105.9 The X.

"He's there whenever I need him," said Bush, who leads the NFL with four fumble recoveries. "We text, we talk, we talk about life, we talk about football. He's like, 'Anytime you need anything, anytime you need to talk about anything, I'm willing to help and I'm here.'"