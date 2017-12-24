Ryan Shazier still confined to wheelchair as he faces a long road to recovery

Ryan Shazier's trip to Heinz Field for last Sunday's game was a brief reprieve from his recovery from a serious spinal injury. He returned quickly to the hospital after that game and has not yet tried to walk, sources said.

Shazier remains in a wheelchair, though the Steelers remain optimistic about his slow and steady recovery and ability to lead a normal life. The team is provided all the support possible, and no one is even considering any potential decisions about playing football again. Steelers officials are optimistic that the standout linebacker will be able to continue making progress in the coming weeks.

Shazier suffered a significant spinal injury earlier this month against the Bengals and has remained under medical care since then, switching from a hospital in Cincinnati to a hospital in Pittsburgh to continue his rehab and recovery from surgery.