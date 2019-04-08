Ryan Shazier's incredible recovery from spinal injury continues with a 3-foot box jump

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who has been sidelined since late 2017 after suffering a scary spinal injury during a game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, has been steadfast in maintaining that he wants to eventually get back on the football field again.

"My dream is to come back and play football again," Shazier said last year. "I've been working my tail off every single day, so I have that in the back of my mind every single time I go to rehab. I just try to stay positive every day, so I'm just trying to do everything I can to get back."

Shazier's progress in rehabilitation has been slow but steady, and he took another step forward over the weekend. Shazier posted a video to Instagram of himself performing a box jump, leaping three feet into the air and landing on a flat surface while maintaining his balance.

"He's grinding every day," Shazier's father told ESPN.com. "It's been very intense. He's come a long way but has a long ways to go. We're grateful for the progress he's achieved. He's been dedicated to doing all he can to make as much progress as he can. We don't have a ceiling, just working day to day. You know how the journey began, so to see him do that is very encouraging."

ESPN also notes that Shazier has retaught himself how to walk, drive a car, jog, and lift weights. He's presumably quite a ways away from getting back on a football field again, but any and all news of progress here is great news, especially considering how dire things looked for Shazier in the immediate wake of the injury. Here's hoping he he continues progressing and continues to get healthier.

Shazier's recovery efforts even caught the eye of Tom Brady.