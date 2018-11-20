Ryan Tannehill admits he's not fully healthy, but will still start at QB for Dolphins in Week 12

After being sidelined for more than a month with a shoulder injury, Ryan Tannehill is finally set to return to action for Miami.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase announced on Tuesday that Tannehill will be the team's starter against the Colts this week. Tannehill hasn't played since Week 5, when he suffered a shoulder capsule injury in a loss to the Bengals.

"He's done a good job of rehabbing," Gase said Tuesday, via NFL.com. "He's been waiting for this week to come for a while."

Although Gase is confident that Tannehill will be able to make it through a week of practice, the Dolphins coach did add that there's still a possibility Brock Osweiler could start if Tannehill has any sort of setback.

"I feel pretty good as far as what we've done for and what's communicated to us, so we'll just take it day-by-day," Gase said. "I told Brock, he's got to stay ready."

Tannehill had actually been hoping to return to the field before Week 12, but it just didn't work out for him. After going through a bye in Week 11, though, the Dolphins quarterback said he finally felt comfortable enough with his shoulder to return to the field, although he did admit that he's still not 100 percent.

"Over this past bye week, we had a throwing program progression that we went through and it felt really good," Tannehill said, via the Dolphins' official Twitter account. "I'm not quite 100 percent, but I feel confident and have made all the throws that I'm going to need to make over the course of a game."

Apparently, the Dolphins feel that a Tannehill at not quite 100 percent is better than a fully healthy Osweiler.

Tannehill's shoulder caused a small controversy shortly after he was injured. As a matter of fact, the Dolphins actually got investigated earlier this season for mislabeling Tannehill's status on their weekly injury report. Heading into Week 6, Tannehill was listed as a full participant on the practice report, but should have been listed as limited. The NFL ended up fining the Dolphins $45,000 over the snafu.

With Tannehill getting his job back, that means Osweiler will now be headed back to the bench. In Tannehill's absence, Osweiler went 2-3, which included a huge 31-28 upset win over the Bears in Week 6. The 2-3 record was just enough to keep the 5-5 Dolphins alive in the AFC playoff race.

Before being injured, Tannehill started five games for the Dolphins and went 3-2 with wins over the Titans, Raiders and Jets. Tannehill is returning at a key time and that's because the Dolphins are one of five teams knotted up in a five-way tie for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

To keep the Dolphins playoff hopes alive, Tannehill is going to have to navigate through a schedule that includes games against the Colts, Patriots and Vikings over the next four weeks.