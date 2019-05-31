Ryan Tannehill admits it's 'definitely tough' to go from starter to Marcus Mariota's backup in Tennessee

Ryan Tannehill was the eighth-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the third quarterback selected after Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III went No. 1 and No. 2. Now seven years later, only Luck is a starter of those three -- and the only one still with his original team.

In March, Tannehill was traded from the Dolphins to the Titans for a sixth-round pick. He went from face of the franchise and clear-cut starter to serving as Marcus Mariota's backup in arguably the most important season of Mariota's career. The transition for Tannehill, who started 88 games in Miami -- including every contest from 2012-15 -- hasn't been easy.

"It's definitely tough at times," Tannehill told reporters Thursday, via the Tennessean's Erik Bacharach.

"I have a lot of competitive juices, and I want to go compete on the football field each and every day," Tannehill added. "But I'm competing against the defense right now. Yeah, as a competitor, there are some things that are tough about it. But it doesn't take the competition side of football out."

But Tannehill understands that serving as a backup is more than just lost reps and fewer chances to prove himself.

"I think when you're the starter, there's certain things you're able to do as far as leading and stuff like that," he said. "Really having to kind of take a step back in a leadership role I would say has been probably the toughest role for me. You work at it for so many years on growing your leadership and all that, and having to take a step back and really have a backseat is tough."

Tannehill's new role isn't set in stone, however; Mariota is in the final year of his rookie deal and will earn $20.9 million. If he underperforms, not only could the Titans decide to let him walk in free agency, but they could turn to Tannehill at some point in 2019.

What's more likely: Tannehill finds his way into the huddle because Mariota can't stay healthy. The second-overall pick in 2015 has yet to play a full season because of various ailments, and more than that, only once has he finished higher than 20th among all quarterbacks in value per play. In 2018, Mariota was 27th, behind Nick Mullens and Eli Manning. Tannehill was worse -- 32nd -- but he was an improvement over Blaine Gabbert, who started three games last season for Mariota.

The best-case scenario for Tennessee: Mariota avoids injury and plays all 16 games, and Tannehill serves as his backup. And while Tannehill might not love that arrangement he understands.

"I think there's a lot of mutual respect between us," Tannehill explained. "I'm going to try to help Marcus as much as I can. I think Marcus has done the same for me. As long as we have that mutual respect and understanding that we're aligned in trying to push each other and make each other better. Ultimately, we want to help this team win. That's what we're here for as quarterbacks, is to help our team win. Lead the offense down the field and put points on the board. Like I said, we're aligned in that, and that makes all the interactions and the competition a lot of fun."