Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his right ankle in the second half of Tennessee's London matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Malik Willis replaced Tannehill under center. 

Tannehill was injured after being hit on back-to-back plays early in the third quarter. He was seen limping in between plays, but initially remained in the game. Remember, Tannehill had his 2022 season ended due to a right ankle injury. 

Before exiting, Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and one interception. 

This is a developing story. 