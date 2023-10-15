Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his right ankle in the second half of Tennessee's London matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Malik Willis replaced Tannehill under center.
Tannehill was injured after being hit on back-to-back plays early in the third quarter. He was seen limping in between plays, but initially remained in the game. Remember, Tannehill had his 2022 season ended due to a right ankle injury.
Before exiting, Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and one interception.
Pick Six Newsletter
Crafted By The Best NFL Experts
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
This is a developing story.