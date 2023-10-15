Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his right ankle in the second half of Tennessee's London loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Malik Willis replaced Tannehill under center before the Titans ultimately fell, 24-16.

Tannehill was injured after being hit on back-to-back plays early in the third quarter. He was seen limping in between plays, but initially remained in the game. However, he left the sideline in the fourth quarter on a cart. If you recall, Tannehill had his 2022 season ended due to a right ankle injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team was still evaluating Tannehill's injury, but the quarterback was seen on crutches after the game. He told reporters in the locker room that the ankle issue wasn't getting better when he attempted to walk it off, and that it was hindering his effectiveness as a passer as well.

"I just tried to gut it out, and I couldn't put any force into the throws," Tannehill said, via Paul Kuharsky. "So, I knew I wasn't going to be able to move and I was trying to walk it off, but it just kept getting worse and worse. You know, I wasn't going to be able to make the throws. What happened on the pick, Chig's open, I just had no push into it and I left it short. At that point, I just figured I'm going to be a sitting duck back there and if I can't even put a step into a throw, then I'm not going to be effective."

An MRI should reveal the full extent of the injury. Before exiting the matchup, Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and one interception. Willis on the other hand completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards, and figures to be the starter moving forward if Tannehill were to miss time. Unless, the Titans want to see what second-round pick Will Levis is capable of.